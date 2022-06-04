Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G official: a “medium” with water resistant OLED | Price

Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G was made official in Europe. Not yet in Italy where the Reno8 range is still absent entirely, but in Spain. It seems a matter of time before the mid-range smartphone arrives in our part, but in the meantime the publication on the Spanish portal gives us the opportunity to get to know its specifications techniques and the price expected by the company for the European market.

The rumors of recent days had seen us right: Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G is the product seen previously, and moreover the image that was delivered to us is exactly the one that stands out at the top of the page of the Spanish portal dedicated to the new product. The only inaccuracy, not even negligible, concerns the price. We are very far from the 305 euros foreseen for Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G: in Spain they are needed 429 for the only configuration provided by 8 + 128 GB.

The Spanish list price should be identical to the Italian one when Oppo will make the new range official with us too. It remains to be seen when.

OPPO RENO8 LITE 5G – SPECIFICATIONS