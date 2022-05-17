Oppo Reno8 debuts on May 23 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The expected variants

Oppo Reno8 finally has a presentation date: May 23. Next Monday will therefore be unveiled the unpublished smartphone of the Chinese brand, a product which has been discussed on several occasions since, in all likelihood, it will be the first to arrive on the market with the equally new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.

More than just a smartphone, it is perhaps better to talk about a real family of devices: according to rumors, in fact, several models could be announced, namely the “base“(the most credited with being based on the brand new Qualcomm platform), the Pro and SELF.

The leaker Ice Universe in the meantime has published on Twitter an image in which he compares the designs of three Oppo smartphones, namely Reno 6 Pro +, Reno 7 Pro and Reno 8 Pro +. Whether it is a fourth variant or an alternative denomination we cannot yet know. The fact is that in the visual comparison a device with a flat screen is shown, with particularly optimized edges on all sides and with a hole for the front camera positioned centrally. The previous Reno 6 Pro + and 7 Pro models are instead characterized by the presence of a selfie cam positioned in the upper left corner.

There are therefore still too many doubts for a clear picture of the situation to be drawn. Digital Chat Station, however, tries to summarize the expected technical characteristics of the three standard models, Pro and SE. Before summarizing the salient features, however, let’s underline how even the design of Oppo Reno8 “base” was initially thought to correspond to that of OnePlus 10 Pro, while according to the posters photographed in China, the design will be more Oppo-style, at least according to the most recent fees adopted by the manufacturer (see image above).

OPPO RENO8: WHAT TO EXPECT

RENO8

display: 6.62 “AMOLED FHD +, 120Hz

platform: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

memory: 6/8 / 12GB of RAM, 128 / 256GB internal

OS: ColorOS 12 with Android 12

sensor: integrated in the display

connectivity: 5G

battery: 4.500mAh, 80W

front camera: 32MP

rear cameras :; 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (main, ultra wide angle, macro)

RENO8 PRO

display: 6.7 “AMOLED FHD +, 120Hz

processor: Dimensity 8100

memory: 8 / 12GB of RAM, 128 / 256GB internal

OS: Color OS with Android 12

connectivity: 5G

battery: 4.500mAh, 80W

front camera: 32MP

rear cameras: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (main, ultra wide angle, macro)

sensor: integrated in the display

RENO8 SE