OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro: large screen, good power and a good dose of camera to assault the mid-range

After the announcement of an OPPO event for today, we can already welcome the OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro in Spain. And we emphasize the territory because these mobiles had already been presented in China a few months ago, but they have some differences in their global version.

In order not to overcomplicate ourselves and talk about what is already available in our country, we will say that they are two devices that they shine in several sections. At least on paper. Recent mid-range chips from Mediatek, AMOLED screens and more make up the list of specifications of these OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro.

Technical sheet of the OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro

OPPO Reno8 OPPO Reno8 Pro Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED

FullHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels)

90Hz refresh 6.7-inch AMOLED

FullHD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels)

120Hz refresh The Samsung Galaxy A41 arrives in Spain: official price and availability Processor MediaTek Dimension 1300 at 3GHz

ARM G77 MC9 GPU MediaTek Dimension 8100-MAX at 2.85 GHz

Mali G510 MC6 GPU Versions 8/256GB

LPDDR4X/UFS 3.1 8/256GB

LPDDR5/UFS 3.1 rear s Main: 50 megapixels, IMX766, f/1.8

Wide angle: 8 megapixels, f / 2.2

Macro: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4 Main: 50 megapixels, IMX766, f/1.8

Wide angle: 8 megapixels, f / 2.2

Macro: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4

NPU MariSilicon X Frontal camera 32 megapixels, IMX709, f/2.4 32 megapixels, IMX709, f/2.4 Drums 4,500mAh

80W SuperVOOC fast charge 4,500mAh

80W SuperVOOC fast charge System android 12

Color OS 12.1 android 12

Color OS 12.1 connectivity Dual 5G/4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

usb type c Dual 5G/4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

usb type c Dimensions and weight 160 x 73.4 x 7.67mm

179g 161 x 74.2 x 7.34mm

183g Others On-screen fingerprint reader On-screen fingerprint reader Price €549 €799

A “very OnePlus” design and screen loaded with hertz

At first glance, these OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro stand out for having a clear inspiration in devices such as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Available in **two colors* each (“Shimmer Gold” or “Shimmer Black” the Reno8 and “Glazed Green” or “Glazed Black” the Reno8 Pro), they offer a back in which the camera module is the protagonist, although it does not seem to stand out excessively and is well integrated into the body.

Straight frames on the sides and we come to a front in which the 6.43-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED panels respectively. They both have FullHD+ resolution, although due to the size difference in the Reno8 it is 1080 x 2400 and in the Reno8 Pro it is 1080 x 2412. They also incorporate 90 and 120 Hz refresh rate (90 the Reno8, 120 the ‘Pro’). It must be said that both are part of the fingerprint sensor on the screen.

From the hand of Mediatek and with 50 megapixel cameras

OPPO Reno8 (left) and OPPO Reno8 Pro (right)

As the main brain of these devices we find ourselves two Mediatek processors. These are the Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 8100 MAX, both being mid-range processors, but which aim to offer very performance to the terminals.

To accompany that chip, OPPO has chosen to include only a configuration of 8 GB of RAM of the type LPDDR4X for the standard model and LPDDR5 in the case of the ‘Pro’. There is also a 256GB storage option only which, in both cases, is of the UFS 3.1 type.

We can not talk too much about its autonomy without trying it, but what they mark on paper. They both have a battery capacity of 4,5000 mAh. Nor do they change both in terms of 80W fast charge it refers, capable of charging mobile phones to 50% in 10 minutes and 100% in half an hour, at least that is what the manufacturer says.

Entering the photographic field, both set up a Sony IMX709 lens on the 32-megapixel front camera. Already in the rear they mount a triple set of cameras with a main IMX766 50 megapixel which is accompanied by a wide angle and macro of 8 and 2 megapixels respectively. The difference here lies in the MariSilicon X NPU that only mounts the ‘Pro’this being an OPPO own photographic processing unit.

Other sections to highlight are in your connectivity by incorporating full compatibility with 5G and WiFi 6 networks. Its Bluetooth 5.3 is also highlighted, being the latest standard available. At the level of software They mount a ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Versions and price of OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro

The two colors of OPPO Reno8 (left) and OPPO Reno8 Pro (right)

Starting today, these two smartphones are now available for purchase both in the OPPO online store and in other establishments. You can choose between its already mentioned two colors, although they only incorporate a RAM and storage option. Regarding the OPPO Reno8, it stands out that it has a launch promotion which includes a protective case and OPPO Enco Free2 headphones.