OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro: large screen, good power and a good dose of camera to assault the mid-range

By Brian Adam
After the announcement of an OPPO event for today, we can already welcome the OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro in Spain. And we emphasize the territory because these mobiles had already been presented in China a few months ago, but they have some differences in their global version.

In order not to overcomplicate ourselves and talk about what is already available in our country, we will say that they are two devices that they shine in several sections. At least on paper. Recent mid-range chips from Mediatek, AMOLED screens and more make up the list of specifications of these OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro.

Technical sheet of the OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro

OPPO Reno8

OPPO Reno8 Pro

Screen
6.43-inch AMOLED
FullHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels)
90Hz refresh

6.7-inch AMOLED
FullHD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels)
120Hz refresh

Processor

MediaTek Dimension 1300 at 3GHz
ARM G77 MC9 GPU

MediaTek Dimension 8100-MAX at 2.85 GHz
Mali G510 MC6 GPU

Versions

8/256GB
LPDDR4X/UFS 3.1

8/256GB
LPDDR5/UFS 3.1

rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixels, IMX766, f/1.8
Wide angle: 8 megapixels, f / 2.2
Macro: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4

Main: 50 megapixels, IMX766, f/1.8
Wide angle: 8 megapixels, f / 2.2
Macro: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4
NPU MariSilicon X

Frontal camera

32 megapixels, IMX709, f/2.4

32 megapixels, IMX709, f/2.4

Drums

4,500mAh
80W SuperVOOC fast charge

4,500mAh
80W SuperVOOC fast charge

System

android 12
Color OS 12.1

android 12
Color OS 12.1

connectivity

Dual 5G/4G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
usb type c

Dual 5G/4G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
usb type c

Dimensions and weight

160 x 73.4 x 7.67mm
179g

161 x 74.2 x 7.34mm
183g

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader

On-screen fingerprint reader

Price

€549

€799

A “very OnePlus” design and screen loaded with hertz

Oppo Reno8

At first glance, these OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro stand out for having a clear inspiration in devices such as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Available in **two colors* each (“Shimmer Gold” or “Shimmer Black” the Reno8 and “Glazed Green” or “Glazed Black” the Reno8 Pro), they offer a back in which the camera module is the protagonist, although it does not seem to stand out excessively and is well integrated into the body.

Straight frames on the sides and we come to a front in which the 6.43-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED panels respectively. They both have FullHD+ resolution, although due to the size difference in the Reno8 it is 1080 x 2400 and in the Reno8 Pro it is 1080 x 2412. They also incorporate 90 and 120 Hz refresh rate (90 the Reno8, 120 the ‘Pro’). It must be said that both are part of the fingerprint sensor on the screen.

From the hand of Mediatek and with 50 megapixel cameras

Oppo Reno8

OPPO Reno8 (left) and OPPO Reno8 Pro (right)

As the main brain of these devices we find ourselves two Mediatek processors. These are the Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 8100 MAX, both being mid-range processors, but which aim to offer very Good performance to the terminals.

To accompany that chip, OPPO has chosen to include only a configuration of 8 GB of RAM of the type LPDDR4X for the standard model and LPDDR5 in the case of the ‘Pro’. There is also a 256GB storage option only which, in both cases, is of the UFS 3.1 type.

We can not talk too much about its autonomy without trying it, but what they mark on paper. They both have a battery capacity of 4,5000 mAh. Nor do they change both in terms of 80W fast charge it refers, capable of charging mobile phones to 50% in 10 minutes and 100% in half an hour, at least that is what the manufacturer says.

Oppo Reno8 Pro

Entering the photographic field, both set up a Sony IMX709 lens on the 32-megapixel front camera. Already in the rear they mount a triple set of cameras with a main IMX766 50 megapixel which is accompanied by a wide angle and macro of 8 and 2 megapixels respectively. The difference here lies in the MariSilicon X NPU that only mounts the ‘Pro’this being an OPPO own photographic processing unit.

Other sections to highlight are in your connectivity by incorporating full compatibility with 5G and WiFi 6 networks. Its Bluetooth 5.3 is also highlighted, being the latest standard available. At the level of software They mount a ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Versions and price of OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro

Oppo Reno8 Versions

The two colors of OPPO Reno8 (left) and OPPO Reno8 Pro (right)

Starting today, these two smartphones are now available for purchase both in the OPPO online store and in other establishments. You can choose between its already mentioned two colors, although they only incorporate a RAM and storage option. Regarding the OPPO Reno8, it stands out that it has a launch promotion which includes a protective case and OPPO Enco Free2 headphones.

  • OPPO Reno8 8/256GB: €549
  • OPPO Reno8 Pro 8/256GB: €799

