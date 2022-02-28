Oppo Reno7 Z will be a cheap 5G dual SIM with audio jack | Rumor

OPPO Reno7 Z has been certified by the NCC, the Taiwanese equivalent authority of the American FCC: the documentation, shared by the colleagues of Mysmartprice, allows us to understand several details on the smartphone, both on the technical data sheet and in terms of appearance. The photos are not complete and qualitatively at the level of a nice series of print renderings, but still offer various food for thought.

To begin with: the triple rear camera module looks very different from that of the other models in the family; the similarities are much more pronounced with the A96 we saw earlier this year. Moving on to the front, we see that the camera is integrated into the display, with a hole in the upper left corner. It seems that the lower frame is quite pronounced, especially compared to the upper one, but let’s reserve a minimum of benefit of the doubt because they could be jokes of reflections and photos of not exactly excellent quality.

Finally, it is interesting to note that a 3.5mm audio jack, plus the usual USB-C port and system speaker. The physical buttons for volume and on / off seem arranged on the OPPOsti sides.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Let’s summarize the few specifications that emerged from the documentation:

Memory: 8 + 128GB (likely there are other cuts, but this has been tested)

Connectivity: 5G, dual SIM

Battery: 4,500mAh, 33W fast charging

It is worth adding that the SoC is expected to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 Plus, clearly indicating that it will be a budget device. For now, the rumors end here: we await developments.