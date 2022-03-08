OPPO Reno7 Z official 5G: the smartphone that does not age | Asia price

Oppo Reno7 Pro and Reno7 have just been made official in Thailand, and unlike what has been seen in China, the access version, the cheapest, was not Reno7 SE but Reno7 Z 5G. The range is still made up of three smartphones, but a different choice was made on the third, and we will have to understand which of the two Oppos will bring to Italy when it will make the new generation of Reno official.

If in doubt, it is also advisable to investigate the main points of interest of the new Reno7 Z, whose technical data sheet is not such as to arouse some wow – we agree – but Oppo did not want to focus on amazement but rather on reliability: the company explains that TÜV SÜD awarded it the Fluency Rating A, which is the highest score for fluidity and performance after 36 months of use. Below is the technical prospectus and at the bottom the price for the Thai market.

OPPO RENO7 Z – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

screen : 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), 60 Hz, 90.8% screen to surface ratio, 600 nits maximum brightness

: 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), 60 Hz, 90.8% screen to surface ratio, 600 nits maximum brightness chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 at 2.2 GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 at 2.2 GHz memories : 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable via microSD

: 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable via microSD cameras : rear: 64 MP f / 1.7 wide angle, two 2 MP f / 2.4 as monochrome / depth and macro sensor (up to 4 cm from the subject) front: 16 MP f / 2.4

: connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack input

: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack input battery : 4,500 mAh with 33 watt SuperVOOC fast charge

: 4,500 mAh with 33 watt SuperVOOC fast charge unlock : fingerprint reader on the frame

: fingerprint reader on the frame impermeability : IPX4 certification

: IPX4 certification interface user: ColorOS 12

user: ColorOS 12 size And weight: 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.49 / 7.55 mm and 173 grams

OPPO RENO7 Z – PRICE

Oppo Reno7 Z will be available in the next few days in two colors, Cosmic Black And Rainbow Spectrumfor the equivalent of About 275 euros, at the current exchange rate. We await communications regarding a possible marketing in Europe.