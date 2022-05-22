OPPO Reno7 review: beautiful design and low-end heart

OPPO is rationalizing its proposition on the market, in particular on the low and medium end of the market. In fact, the Reno family and the Find family have always experienced a certain overlap, but with Reno7 it is opted for a downward shift which relocates the smartphone in the medium-low range, with less pushed features than in the past, without giving up a certain care for design.

The result is a beautiful device, captivating and modern, but in many respects inadequate to withstand the super fierce competition in the range between 200 and 300 euros: it will have to drop quickly in price compared to the price list of 329 euros, too high compared to what Reno7 has to offer.

INDEX

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

DISPLAY

SOFTWARE

EXPERIENCE OF USE

CAMERAS AND VIDEOS

IN CONCLUSION

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

The design of OPPO Reno7 is its best feature, especially the back with a finish in synthetic leather, which the house calls “leather fiber”, manages to give it originality. The polycarbonate edge effectively simulates aluminum and the squared lines are fully in line with the current trend. To report a large circular LED around the microscope camerawhich acts as an illuminator for ultra-high magnification images and a notification LED with a beautiful on and off animation that resembles your breath.

At the front you can see the lower edge of the rather generous display, while the other three sides have the same thickness making the overall aesthetic balanced. The perceived build quality is more than good, and we point out the presence of the IPX4 certification against water infiltration (water splashes), despite this the SIM drawer does not have any type of rubber seal.

Ergonomically, OPPO Reno7 is not bad, it is light and not excessively large. In addition, there is a practical TPU cover in the package.

DISPLAY

The display of OPPO Reno7 is a 6.43 inch FullHD + OLED panel with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The brightness is good, reaching the peak 800 nits, enough to guarantee a decent readability outdoors, as long as you are not in direct sunlight. The refresh rate can be set to 60 or 90 Hz, but it is not managed automatically.

The smartphone comes from the factory with a pre-applied protective film: by removing it you can appreciate a oleophobic treatment of excellent quality and it’s a rare feature within this price range. The proximity and brightness sensors are effective in everyday use, as they do not present any operating problems.

SOFTWARE

Oppo Reno7 arrives on the market with Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 custom interface: It is a stable and feature-rich software. Graphics and animations are also taken care of, giving the user a versatile and easy to use package. OPPO’s update policy includes two versions of Android in addition to the one present at launch (Android 13 and 14) and 4 years of support for security patches.

As far as safety is concerned, we have a fingerprint reader under the display, actually not very fast in recognition, and there is also unlocking with face recognition. Among the advanced features is interesting “private safe” which allows you to lock images, videos, audio, documents or generic files with a password. Finally, there is also the “app lock” which ensures the opening of certain applications after typing a password or fingerprint recognition.

No problem to report about the support for the reproduction of multimedia files: in fact, there is the Widevine level 1 certificate, which allows you to reproduce the streaming from the main platforms at the maximum resolution available.

EXPERIENCE OF USE

As we know, the overall user experience that you have with a modern smartphone largely depends on the integrated SoC, in the case of OPPO Reno7 it is the platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, recent chipset belonging to the low-end, which lacks support for 5G networks.

It is a modest hardwarewith good connectivity support and some performance limitations, especially within the photography and video department.

The performance of OPPO Reno7 is perhaps the most shady part of the product, it is never snappy and fluid in moving within the system and only by activating the “high performance” mode is it possible to obtain a good reactivity. It is therefore not a smartphone suitable for gaming, albeit with a little patience it manages to do everything, keeping up with the user’s requests. Of course, it remains a product not suitable for fast fingers.

On the other hand, the amount of memory is excellent with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, further expandable via microSD.

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

The 4,500 mAh battery is more than good and allows you to get a ‘really satisfying autonomy. On average, you can cover 7 hours of active display, spread over a couple of days of use. Charging is fast enough considering the price range: 33 Watts which recharge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in just under 1 hour. There is no wireless charging, but the power supply, together with the cable, is supplied in the package.

AUDIO AND MULTIMEDIA

OPPO Reno7 relies on a single system speaker, not particularly deep in sound reproduction and also slightly weak in terms of sound pressure. The multimedia experience is however supported by the presence of the 3.5 mm audio jack port.

TELEPHONE PART AND CONNECTIVITY

OPPO Reno7 has the ability to install two nano SIM, signal reception is slightly below average but this has never been a real problem in everyday use. Well on Bluetooth and WiFi, which showed no indecision; the same goes for the NFC support, always reliable in payments.

Among the sensors we point out the absence of the barometer, which is completely normal within the reference range. The GPS, accelerometer and gyroscope work well.

CAMERAS AND VIDEOS

OPPO Reno7 offers a photographic sector consisting of 3 lenses: the main one has a resolution of 64 MP and an unstabilized lens with F / 1.7 aperture, then we find a 2 MP monochrome camera and a 2 MP microscope again. Interesting selfies thanks to the 32 MP IMX709 sensor.

The yield is good during the daythe photos are well balanced and not too saturated as it happens on many smartphones, the management of the highlights is not always perfect but overall the judgment remains very positive. Nice microscope camera which allows to obtain an impressive magnification to photograph surfaces from which unexpected details emerge. In low light, however, the quality of the shots drops significantly, despite the presence of the night mode there are no major differences compared to the images taken in standard mode.

Selfies are good: the front one is the best camera in terms of yield, reliable in all light conditions and very suitable for publishing your shots on social media.

Finally, the videos, which cannot be recorded beyond the FullHD resolution at 30 fps but compared to many other smartphones with similar hardware, manage to have a very good digital stabilization.

IN CONCLUSION

OPPO Reno7 is a good smartphone, with attention to design and globally well functioning. Its strong point is undoubtedly the aesthetics but the modest technical data sheet and the absence of an ultra wide-angle lens clash with the list price above 300 euros.

We can recommend it but only in case you are able to find it on offer under 200 euros, otherwise there is no shortage of alternatives, starting from those we have indicated in the purchase guide to the best smartphones between 200 and 300 euros.

OPPO Reno7 Smartphone, AI Triple Camera 64 + 2 + 2MP, 6.4 Display? 90HZ AMOLED, 4500mAh, Charging 33W, RAM 8GB (Exp. Up to 13GB) + ROM 128GB (Exp. Up to 1TB), Sunset Orange

279 €

Attractive designAutonomyFront camera

Modest technical specifications Mono audio No support for 5G networks

FINAL VOTE: 6.5