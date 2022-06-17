OPPO Reno7 A official in Japan: prices, specifications and images

It was leaked just a few days ago, and now it is official in Japan: we are talking about OPPO Reno7 A, yet another exponent of the seventh family of mid-range smartphones of the Chinese manufacturer – all while the next generation, the 8, has already been around. several months now. We can define it as a direct successor to last year’s Reno5 A (remember that the Reno range has a six-monthly refresh cycle, at least for the initial models).

The device is equipped with a 6.4 “AMOLED FHD + display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, on the back there is a triple camera and inside a Snapdragon 695 chip from Qualcomm, with 5G connectivity. There is a 4,500 mAh battery and the maximum charging speed is 18 W. As is now extremely common practice, it is back to “brick” design made famous by the iPhone 4 in the good old days and always taken up by Apple with generation 12 and later: flat side edges, perfectly smooth back and front, without curves (except of course at the corners, which are usually rounded). The lower “chin” is quite pronounced, and the camera is positioned in the upper left.

The full datasheet is as follows:

Display: 6.4 “, AMOLED, FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh, 180 Hz polling rate, 100% DCI-P3 and 136% sRGB coverage (Brilliant color profile) or 73.6% DCI-P3 and 99.9% sRGB (Natural color profino)

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Production process: 6 nm CPU: 64-bit octacore (Kryo 660) up to 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreano 619 Modem: X51, 5G Sub-6 / mmWave

RAM: 6GB, LPDDR4x

Storage: 128 GB, UFS 2.2, expandable via microSD (max 1 TB)

Cameras: Rear main wide angle: 48 MP, f / 1.7 aperture Rear secondary ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, f / 2.2 aperture, 120 ° field of view Macro rear secondary: 2 MP, aperture f / 2.4 Front: 16 MP, f / 2.4 aperture

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 18W

Biometric authentication: Fingerprint scanner integrated into the display Face recognition via front camera

Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, GPS

Operating system: Color OS 12 based on Android 11

Colors: Starry Black, Dream Blue

IP68 certification

Measures: Dimensions: 159.7 x 73.4 x 7.6mm Weight: 175 g



OPPO Reno7 A is already available for purchase in Japan at a price of 44,800 yen, which is equivalent to approximately € 323. It is worth remembering that in the land of the Rising Sun the prices of smartphones are quite high compared to what happens for example in China, so if it ever arrives in our country, it is realistic to expect a conversion more or less on a par.