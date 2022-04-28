Oppo Reno7, a mid-range with an elegant character

Before the year has passed since the last update of its successor, the Chinese company has just announced the arrival of the new oppo Reno7a mid-range phone geared primarily towards photography, featuring a slim design with a leather cover and the brand’s newest Oppo Glow finish.

And it is that the phone is presented under a first black model with this glossy finish recently released on its phones, in addition to a second exclusive version topped with fiberglass leather inserts, using a lychee texture coating and a molded cover that seamlessly integrates the back of the phone with the center frame. In this way, maintaining a simple and elegant character, both terminals will have a unique and remarkable presence.

On the other side of it, the front of the phone is equipped a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz screen refresh rate, with Amazon HDR and YouTube HD certification, ensuring high quality video playback. Although of course the oppo Reno7 will not be limited exclusively to its facade. Inside, we will have the presence of a Snapdragon 680 processor and a unique configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage internal expandable.

Although without a doubt the great attraction of the oppo Reno7 comes from its camera configuration, with an AI-enhanced triple camera arrangement, with a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel micro lens with 15x or 30x magnification. Three cameras backed by Orbit Light technology, an orbital light created around the micro-lens that offers added luminosity.

A photography section that continues to stand out on its front, with a front camera for portraits with a 32-megapixel flagship RGBW IMX709 sensor, jointly developed by oppo and Sony, and which makes its world debut in this series of smartphones. A lens that features an entirely new RGBW pixel array and the company’s own developed Quadra Binning algorithm, through which the sensor can capture 60% more light than standard RGGB sensors while reducing noise by up to 35%, thus offering clearer and brighter images in low light conditions.

Lastly, staying in line with company standards, the oppo Reno7 comes equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery and a 33 W SUPERVOOC fast charging systemwhich allows a 100% charge in just 60 minutes, offering us more than an hour and a half of movie playback with a charge of only 5 minutes.

Availability and price

Available exclusively through the brand’s official website and Amazon, we can currently find the two Sunset Orage and Cosmic Black color versions of the oppo Reno7 available under a small introductory offer (available until May 8) that will reduce its price from 329 euros to 299 euros.