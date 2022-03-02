OPPO Reno7 5G: attacking the mid-range with 5G connectivity and fast charging

In November 2021 OPPO presented the Reno7, 7 Pro and 7 SE series, mid-range devices with the flag design and a good technical sheet. A new member has just landed in the family, the OPPO Reno7 Z 5G, a commitment to connectivity without giving up some interesting features.
We tell you all the specifications and technical characteristics of the OPPO Reno7 5G, a mid-range device with fast charging, AMOLED screen and a rather peculiar design in the style of the Chinese manufacturer.
OPPO Reno7 Z 5G data sheet
|
OPPO RENO7 Z 5G
|
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|
159.85 x 73.17 x 7.49mm
|
SCREEN
|
6.43 inches
|
PROCESSOR
|
MediaTek Dimension 800U
|
RAM
|
8GB LPDDR4x
|
INTERNAL STORAGE
|
128GB UFS 2.2
|
REAR CAMERA
|
64MP
|
FRONTAL CAMERA
|
16MP
|
BATTERY
|
4,500mAh
|
OS
|
Android 11
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
5G SA/NSA Wi-Fi Dual Bluetooth 5.2
|
PRICE
|
Not available
Mid-range with good connectivity
The OPPO Reno7 Z 5G has pretty standard specs for the mid-range. The panel is AMOLED, 6.43 inches with Full HD + resolution. It is not a mobile with a high refresh rateone of the weakest points in order to compete with the rest of the rivals.
Its heart is the MediaTek Dimensity 800, a solvent processor that has 5G connectivity by flag. It is accompanied by a configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, all powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charge. It is thus far from the 60W of the OPPO Reno 7, although it is still a good figure.
If we talk about photography, we find a 64-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It is striking not to find an ultra wide angle.
Finally, comment that we found great news in connectivity. This phone has 5G, dual-band WiFi, NFC for mobile payments and even headphone jack, quite a Rare avis in these times.
Versions and price of OPPO Reno7 Z 5G
At the moment, the price and availability of the OPPO Reno7 5G have not been disclosed, although figures are not expected to be too high, being a fairly simple mid-range product.
