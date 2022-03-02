OPPO Reno7 5G: attacking the mid-range with 5G connectivity and fast charging

In November 2021 OPPO presented the Reno7, 7 Pro and 7 SE series, mid-range devices with the flag design and a good technical sheet. A new member has just landed in the family, the OPPO Reno7 Z 5G, a commitment to connectivity without giving up some interesting features.

We tell you all the specifications and technical characteristics of the OPPO Reno7 5G, a mid-range device with fast charging, AMOLED screen and a rather peculiar design in the style of the Chinese manufacturer.

OPPO Reno7 Z 5G data sheet

OPPO RENO7 Z 5G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.85 x 73.17 x 7.49mm

173g SCREEN 6.43 inches

FullHD+

60Hz

AMOLED PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimension 800U RAM 8GB LPDDR4x

UFS 2.2 INTERNAL STORAGE 128GB UFS 2.2 REAR CAMERA 64MP

2MP monochrome

2MP macro FRONTAL CAMERA 16MP BATTERY 4,500mAh

33W OS Android 11

Color OS 12 CONNECTIVITY 5G SA/NSA Wi-Fi Dual Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C

headphone jack PRICE Not available

Mid-range with good connectivity

The OPPO Reno7 Z 5G has pretty standard specs for the mid-range. The panel is AMOLED, 6.43 inches with Full HD + resolution. It is not a mobile with a high refresh rateone of the weakest points in order to compete with the rest of the rivals.

This OPPO does not lack power or AMOLED technology, although photographic ambition is not abundant

Its heart is the MediaTek Dimensity 800, a solvent processor that has 5G connectivity by flag. It is accompanied by a configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, all powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charge. It is thus far from the 60W of the OPPO Reno 7, although it is still a good figure.

If we talk about photography, we find a 64-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It is striking not to find an ultra wide angle.

Finally, comment that we found great news in connectivity. This phone has 5G, dual-band WiFi, NFC for mobile payments and even headphone jack, quite a Rare avis in these times.

Versions and price of OPPO Reno7 Z 5G

At the moment, the price and availability of the OPPO Reno7 5G have not been disclosed, although figures are not expected to be too high, being a fairly simple mid-range product.