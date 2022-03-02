MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO Reno7 5G: attacking the mid-range with 5G connectivity and fast charging

By: Brian Adam

In November 2021 OPPO presented the Reno7, 7 Pro and 7 SE series, mid-range devices with the flag design and a good technical sheet. A new member has just landed in the family, the OPPO Reno7 Z 5G, a commitment to connectivity without giving up some interesting features.

We tell you all the specifications and technical characteristics of the OPPO Reno7 5G, a mid-range device with fast charging, AMOLED screen and a rather peculiar design in the style of the Chinese manufacturer.

OPPO Reno7 Z 5G data sheet

OPPO RENO7 Z 5G

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

159.85 x 73.17 x 7.49mm
173g

SCREEN

6.43 inches
FullHD+
60Hz
AMOLED

PROCESSOR

MediaTek Dimension 800U

RAM

8GB LPDDR4x
UFS 2.2

INTERNAL STORAGE

128GB UFS 2.2

REAR CAMERA

64MP
2MP monochrome
2MP macro

FRONTAL CAMERA

16MP

BATTERY

4,500mAh
33W

OS

Android 11
Color OS 12

CONNECTIVITY

5G SA/NSA Wi-Fi Dual Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
USB-C
headphone jack

PRICE

Not available

Mid-range with good connectivity

reindeer 7

The OPPO Reno7 Z 5G has pretty standard specs for the mid-range. The panel is AMOLED, 6.43 inches with Full HD + resolution. It is not a mobile with a high refresh rateone of the weakest points in order to compete with the rest of the rivals.

This OPPO does not lack power or AMOLED technology, although photographic ambition is not abundant

Its heart is the MediaTek Dimensity 800, a solvent processor that has 5G connectivity by flag. It is accompanied by a configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, all powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charge. It is thus far from the 60W of the OPPO Reno 7, although it is still a good figure.

If we talk about photography, we find a 64-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It is striking not to find an ultra wide angle.

Finally, comment that we found great news in connectivity. This phone has 5G, dual-band WiFi, NFC for mobile payments and even headphone jack, quite a Rare avis in these times.

Versions and price of OPPO Reno7 Z 5G

At the moment, the price and availability of the OPPO Reno7 5G have not been disclosed, although figures are not expected to be too high, being a fairly simple mid-range product.

