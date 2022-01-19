OPPO Reno6 Lite official: a rebranded F19 | Mexico prices

Although the Reno 7 family has already arrived a couple of months ago, OPPO has presented a new member of the previous generation family: specifically we are talking about Reno6 Lite, which is official in Mexico. It basically is an F19 with another nameSame specs, same specs, same look – just a little bit different colors. The Chinese company reserves the F series for the Asian market, while in the West it uses the Reno brand, probably more attractive. In any case, it is a medium / low-end device, powered by a Snapdragon 6 Series chip and without 5G connectivity. Large AMOLED display, nice capacious battery, perhaps the main weak point are the cameras, as always. Here is the summary of the specs:
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED with FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 60Hz, touch sampling up to 180Hz, color coverage 100% sRGB and 92% DCI-P3, 800 nit peak brightness
- Memory:
- RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X
- storage memory: 128 GB expandable
- Camera:
- Rear: 48 MP + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP (macro). Max video FHD @ 30FPS
- Front: 16 MP
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB-C 2.0
- Fingerprint scanner integrated into the display
- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging support
- Colors: Black, Rainbow Silver
- Dimensions And weight:
- 160.3 x x73.8 x 7.95 mm
- 175 grams
- Operating system: Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1