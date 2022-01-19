OPPO Reno6 Lite official: a rebranded F19 | Mexico prices

Although the Reno 7 family has already arrived a couple of months ago, OPPO has presented a new member of the previous generation family: specifically we are talking about Reno6 Lite, which is official in Mexico. It basically is an F19 with another nameSame specs, same specs, same look – just a little bit different colors. The Chinese company reserves the F series for the Asian market, while in the West it uses the Reno brand, probably more attractive. In any case, it is a medium / low-end device, powered by a Snapdragon 6 Series chip and without 5G connectivity. Large AMOLED display, nice capacious battery, perhaps the main weak point are the cameras, as always. Here is the summary of the specs:

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Display : 6.43-inch AMOLED with FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 60Hz, touch sampling up to 180Hz, color coverage 100% sRGB and 92% DCI-P3, 800 nit peak brightness

: 6.43-inch AMOLED with FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 60Hz, touch sampling up to 180Hz, color coverage 100% sRGB and 92% DCI-P3, 800 nit peak brightness Memory : RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X storage memory: 128 GB expandable

: Camera : Rear : 48 MP + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP (macro). Max video FHD @ 30FPS Front : 16 MP

: Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB-C 2.0

: Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB-C 2.0 Fingerprint scanner integrated into the display

integrated into the display Battery : 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging support

: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging support Colors : Black, Rainbow Silver

: Black, Rainbow Silver Dimensions And weight : 160.3 x x73.8 x 7.95 mm 175 grams

And : Operating system: Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 approximately € 379. We have no information about the possible availability of the smartphone in other markets. OPPO Reno6 is already available for purchase in Mexico , at a price of 8,799 pesos; at the current exchange rate they correspond to. We have no information about the possible availability of the smartphone in other markets.