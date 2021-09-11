OPPO Reno6 5G, great design and devilish load for a mid-range born to stand out

After its previous presentation in China, the entire OPPO Reno6 family is now officially in international territory. Among the two phones presented, the OPPO Reno6 stands out: Exquisitely designed mid-range with high-quality features and at a very attractive price.

The new OPPO Reno6 of the eastern manufacturer maintains some of the master lines of past generations such as its unmistakable and elegant design, or as the presence of a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel. But there’s more to scratch here and we’ll tell you all about it.

OPPO Reno6 5G datasheet

OPPO Reno6 5G SCREEN 6.43 inch

AMOLED

Full HD +

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling

Gorilla Glass 5 PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 900

Mali-G78 MC4 VERSIONS 8 + 128 GB REAR CAMERAS 64 MP

8 MP ultra wide angle

2 MP macro FRONT CAMERA 32 MP BATTERY 4,300mAh

65W fast charge OS ColorOS 11

Android 11 CONNECTIVITY 5G / 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.9 x 72.5 x 7.99 mm

182 grams PRICE 499 euros

This is the OPPO Reno6 5G

We begin the description of its characteristics with the usual place, the screen. Here we find a panel 6.43-inch AMOLED and refreshing at 90Hz It has a 20: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, which is 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The panel has a maximum brightness of 800 nits and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

In the pilot’s seat we find a Dimensity 900 signed by MediaTek and running at 2.4GHz that is supported by two memory options: 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB without the possibility of expansion via microSD. The battery is 4,500 mAh with fast charge Super VOOC brand of the house and 65W.

In cameras we have 64 megapixels f / 1.7 rear, 8 megapixels f / 2.2 with 119º super wide-angle aperture and 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for macro photography. On the front, hidden in the upper frame, 32 megapixels f / 2.4. The phone arrives with Android 11 under ColorOS 11.

Finally, in connectivity we have dual 5G / 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. The Reno6 has dimensions of 159.9 x 72.5 x 7.99 millimeters and a weight of 182 grams.

Price and availability of OPPO Reno6 5G

The new OPPO phone arrives in Spain with a single version 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is available from September 9 for 499 euros in the usual stores, also on the OPPO website. And until September 30, the OPPO Reno6 comes with gifts: an OPPO Enco Free2 headphones and a free silicone case.