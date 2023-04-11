OPPO Reno10 Pro +, here are the alleged complete technical specifications

- Advertisement -

New information on OPPO Reno10, 10 Pro and 10 Pro Plus leaked from China – complete technical specifications for the latter, SoCs for the other two. The sources are the usual leakers that swarm on the local Weibo microblogging social network, such as Digital Chat Station. The Reno range, we recall, is generally positioned in the intermediate range of the market, and has a semi-annual development cycle: the Reno9 arrived in China in November, so it is reasonable to expect the 10 series within just a few weeks (for the rest of the world the question is a little more complicated and less defined).

In any case, let’s start with the SoCs: we are talking about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G for the basic range Reno10, Dimensity 8200 for the 10 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 for the 10 Pro Plus. As for the first and third devices it is a reconfirmation of the specifications observed in the previous generation, while the 10 Pro sees a small upgrade compared to the 9 Plus, which used the Dimension 8100.

As regards the full technical specifications of Reno10 Pro PlusInstead, we have:

6.74″ display, 120Hz refresh, curved side edges

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC

16GB RAM, LPDDR5

256 or 512GB of internal storage

Cameras:

Primary rear: 50MP, Sony IMX890 sensor

Ultra-wide angle rear: 8 MP, Sony IMX355 sensor

Rear telephoto (periscope zoom): 64 MP, OmniVision OV64b

Front: 32MP, Sony IMX709 sensor

Battery: 4,700mAh

Charging Speed: 100W

Compared to the model that precedes it (opening photo), therefore, Reno10 Pro Plus should gain the periscope camera and a little more charging speed, from 80 to 100 W. The rest seems more or less unchanged, and it is safe to assume that the display will also remain an AMOLED FHD + – perhaps of a more recent generation, who knows. Finally, the source adds that the body of the device will be made of plastic.