5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidOPPO Reno10 Pro +, here are the alleged complete technical specifications

OPPO Reno10 Pro +, here are the alleged complete technical specifications

Android
oppo reno10 pro +, here are the alleged complete technical
oppo reno10 pro +, here are the alleged complete technical
- Advertisement -

 

New information on OPPO Reno10, 10 Pro and 10 Pro Plus leaked from China – complete technical specifications for the latter, SoCs for the other two. The sources are the usual leakers that swarm on the local Weibo microblogging social network, such as Digital Chat Station. The Reno range, we recall, is generally positioned in the intermediate range of the market, and has a semi-annual development cycle: the Reno9 arrived in China in November, so it is reasonable to expect the 10 series within just a few weeks (for the rest of the world the question is a little more complicated and less defined).

In any case, let’s start with the SoCs: we are talking about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G for the basic range Reno10, Dimensity 8200 for the 10 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 for the 10 Pro Plus. As for the first and third devices it is a reconfirmation of the specifications observed in the previous generation, while the 10 Pro sees a small upgrade compared to the 9 Plus, which used the Dimension 8100.

- Advertisement -

As regards the full technical specifications of Reno10 Pro PlusInstead, we have:

  • 6.74″ display, 120Hz refresh, curved side edges
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC
  • 16GB RAM, LPDDR5
  • 256 or 512GB of internal storage
  • Cameras:
  • Primary rear: 50MP, Sony IMX890 sensor
  • Ultra-wide angle rear: 8 MP, Sony IMX355 sensor
  • Rear telephoto (periscope zoom): 64 MP, OmniVision OV64b
  • Front: 32MP, Sony IMX709 sensor
  • Battery: 4,700mAh
  • Charging Speed: 100W

Compared to the model that precedes it (opening photo), therefore, Reno10 Pro Plus should gain the periscope camera and a little more charging speed, from 80 to 100 W. The rest seems more or less unchanged, and it is safe to assume that the display will also remain an AMOLED FHD + – perhaps of a more recent generation, who knows. Finally, the source adds that the body of the device will be made of plastic.

How to let them connect to your WiFi without having to give the password

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, possible debut on April 18th. Here it is in the rendered images

  Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be officially presented in China later this month, the April...
Android

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Super AMOLED display like Plus and Ultra | Rumor

  Twist: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 may move to the OLED displays, where the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.