OPPO Reno10 phones are now official: excellent design with great power

The Oppo company has presented its latest line of phone products to compete in the most striking mid-range. It includes three models: the Oppo Reno10, Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+. The new Reno series comes loaded with a variety of eye-catching features that are sure to grab the attention of tech enthusiasts.

OPPO Reno10

This is the most basic option. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. With a maximum brightness of 950 nits and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, the display provides an immersive experience. The Reno10 works with the processor Snapdragon 778G, offering solid performance capabilities. Comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 gigs of UFS 3.1 storageensuring efficient multitasking and ample storage space.

The camera setup includes a primary sensor of 64MP, another 32MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens -accompanied by a 32-megapixel front element. The terminal we are talking about integrates a battery of 4,600mAh that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, ensuring fast and hassle-free charging. It works with ColorOS 13.1 (based on Android 13) and incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is put on sale in the following colors: blue, black and gold.

Prices

8GB + 256GB model: about 330 euros to change

12GB + 256GB model: about 390 euros to change

12GB + 512GB model: about 425 euros to change

OPPO

OPPO Reno 10 Pro

This variant packs a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is capable of a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits and offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience. With a wide spectrum of 1.07 billion colors, the screen really comes to life. The Reno 10 Pro is powered by the chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200, which offers excellent performance. Offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512 gigabytes of storageensuring ample space for all your needs.

Also, the rear camera setup consists of a 50MP Sony main camera with autofocus, accompanied by a 32MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front sensor offers a 32MP sensor. Camera features include time-lapse photography, slow motion, night scene mode, and more. The Reno10 Pro features a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It arrives in the same colors as the previous model.

Prices

16GB + 256GB model: about 470 euros to change

16GB + 512GB model: about 500 euros to change

OPPO Reno10 Pro+

Sharing the same impressive screen as its Pro counterpart, the Reno10 Pro+ sports a sleek design, with a narrow metal-framed chassis and a textured glass back, which the company refers to as the 3D hyperboloid design. Additionally, she weighs just 194 grams, providing a lightweight feel.

Under the hood, the terminal is powered by the robust chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It comes with impressive 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, offering exceptional multitasking capabilities, and offers storage options of up to 512 gigs of UFS 3.1 storage. The device houses a 50MP flagship-grade Sony main camera equipped with six mirror lenses, ensuring impressive image quality. In addition, it has a dedicated 64MP periscope lens for enhanced zoom capabilities. At the front, there is a 32MP sensor housed within a hole-shaped cutout. The camera setup offers a host of features like panorama, portrait mode, time-lapse photography, slow motion, and the ability to capture 4K video. Notably, Oppo has incorporated a dedicated MariSilicon X chipset specifically for image processing.

OPPO

In addition, the Reno10 Pro+ is equipped with a battery of 4,700mAh that supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime. As for connectivity, the device supports 6 5G bands and has the capacity for two nano SIM cards. It also has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port. It uses ColorOS 13.1Based on Android 13, the device offers a variety of software features. It incorporates an on-screen fingerprint reader and supports face unlock for enhanced security. Its colors: purple, black and gold.

Prices

16GB + 256GB model: about 500 euros to change

16GB + 512GB model: about 575 euros to change

