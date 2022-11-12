OPPO Reno 9, 9 Pro and Pro Plus: design is confirmed by leaked renders

With launch expected to happen later this month, the OPPO Reno 9 line had its design confirmed after the well-known Evan Blass published renderings of the three models.
According to the leaker, the devices are very similar, and apparently even the OPPO Reno 9 should be launched with a display that has curved edges on the sides.
On the other hand, it is noteworthy that the camera module of this model does not have the text that indicates the presence of the NPU OPPO MariSilicon.
In all cases, the front edges of the devices are thin and there is a hole to accommodate the selfie lens; check below:
An interesting detail, and which makes the OPPO Reno 9 Pro Plus stand out from the rest, is its bounced camera module. With this, only the common and Reno 9 Pro models have the camera island aligned.
Finally, the images also confirm the launch of the devices in three colors, but rumors indicate that we will have two more options available. However, as the manufacturer does not manifest, there is still no exact date for the presentation of the Reno 9 line.
According to rumors, the Reno 9 must have a Snapdragon 778G processor, while the Pro model may have the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset and the Pro Plus must adopt the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.
What do you think of the design of the devices? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.