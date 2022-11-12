OPPO Reno 9, 9 Pro and Pro Plus: design is confirmed by leaked renders

With launch expected to happen later this month, the OPPO Reno 9 line had its design confirmed after the well-known Evan Blass published renderings of the three models.

According to the leaker, the devices are very similar, and apparently even the OPPO Reno 9 should be launched with a display that has curved edges on the sides.

On the other hand, it is noteworthy that the camera module of this model does not have the text that indicates the presence of the NPU OPPO MariSilicon.

In all cases, the front edges of the devices are thin and there is a hole to accommodate the selfie lens; check below: