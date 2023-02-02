OPPO Reno 8T and 8T 5G are announced with mid-range specs and Android 13

After several rumors and leaks, OPPO discreetly announced the Reno 8T and Reno 8T 5G intermediates on the company’s official website in Vietnam. In terms of specifications, the 4G version has a MediaTek chipset and a 100-megapixel camera, while the 5G variant features a Qualcomm platform, a 108-megapixel camera and a larger display.

OPPO Reno 8T

The cell phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with support for FullHD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling, in addition to a punch-hole camera and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In cameras, OPPO does not bring details of the sensors, but confirms that the main one has 100 megapixels and a duo of depth and macro sensors with 2 megapixels each. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front sensor.

Under the hood, it features MediaTek’s Helio G99 chipset with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, as well as space for a microSD card. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery unit with SuperVOOC fast charging support, but the company didn’t say the exact speed.

In the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface. In connectivity, there is a headphone jack, USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.3.

Technical specifications – OPPO Reno 8T

6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G99 Platform

8 GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

32 MP front camera

three rear cameras 100 MP main sensor 2 MP depth sensor 2 MP macro sensor

4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C port

5,000 mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging

Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface

OPPO Reno 8T 5G



It shares some specs with the 4G version but features a different chipset, higher quality display and faster charging. Under the hood, it features the Snapdragon 695 platform and 8GB of RAM. For power, there is a 4,800mAh battery unit with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OPPO Reno 8T 5G features a 6.7-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution, support for 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. According to the official website, it has a peak brightness of 950 nits.

In cameras, there is a main sensor of 108 megapixels and a duo of macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32-megapixel centralized front-facing sensor.

Technical specifications – OPPO Reno 8T 5G

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 Platform

8 GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

32 MP front camera

three rear cameras 108 MP main sensor 2 MP depth sensor 2 MP macro sensor

5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C port

4,800 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging

Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface

