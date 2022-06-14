Oppo Reno 7A, he’s there too: here he is in the first renderings

In Italy Oppo Reno 7 arrived recently, at the beginning of April, but in the meantime in China (and precisely at the end of May) the Chinese company has already launched Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro +, and we have arrived here. this month Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G, which is a rebrand for the European market of Reno 7 Lite.

Confused? Well, to make the situation a little more chaotic, Oppo is now planning the launch of another model linked to the Reno 7 series. According to rumors reported by 91mobilesindeed, on the launch pad there would be Oppo Reno 7Awhich should have the anticipated aspect of the renders below.

On the smartphone at the moment very little is known, also because Oppo has not used the name “A” since the days of the original Reno A. The lines of the rear, as well as the presence of a front selfie cam placed in the upper left corner of the display, definitely recall the choices already seen on Oppo Reno 8 Lite, even if in that case the ToF sensor is positioned on the left side of the rectangular element that encloses the photographic compartment (with triple camera), while here it is on the right. The sensor for biometric fingerprint identification should be integrated under the display.

In any case, despite the lack of more detailed information, we can already unbalance ourselves and say that the indications place Reno 7A in the lower part of the series and in general of the Oppo catalog. And in this sense the particularly pronounced “chin” that can be guessed by observing the render that portrays the front of the device is practically a sentence.