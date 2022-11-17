Oppo Reno 7: thin, light mid-range cell phone with good screen and battery | Analysis / Review

Oppo officially arrived in Europe a few months ago and the Chinese manufacturer’s first bet in our market is the Reno 7, an intermediate device that arrives to compete in the fiercest segment, which promises to deliver the best value for money. Does he charge a fair price for the set? Let’s check.
The Reno 7 is a device with classic appeal with straight lines in a thin and light body that guarantees good comfort. It is available in two color options in the national market, both with a body made of good quality matte plastic. The front has glass with reinforced resistance thanks to Gorilla Glass 5. There is also IPX4 certification for splash resistance.
The 90 Hz AMOLED screen with strong brightness guarantees a good experience with movies and games, while the sound part could have received more attention from Oppo; we only have a sound output at the bottom with mono audio and medium power, but it even delivers good sound quality.
In the performance part we have the combination of Snapdragon 680 with 6 GB of RAM. The Reno 7 is not the most agile and is below cheaper cell phones in speed, but it does well in games and runs the heaviest games without difficulty. The battery lasts a long time and takes just over an hour to recharge.
The photographic set consists of a 64 MP sensor that captures good daytime photos, a 2 MP blur that makes a good portrait effect and a 2 MP microscopic that can be useful for capturing small details. The front makes good selfies in well-lit places. The camcorder records in Full HD with good quality, has efficient stabilization, agile focus and captures good stereo sound.
The Oppo Reno 7 is a nice phone, but it’s not worth the R$3,000 charged for it. In this price range there are better options as you can check in our full review at the link below:
The Oppo Reno 7 officially arrived in Europe in October 2022 by BRL 2,999🇧🇷 Below you will find offers of the model:
The Oppo Reno 7 is available on Amazon for BRL 2,999🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range.