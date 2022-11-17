Oppo Reno 7: thin, light mid-range cell phone with good screen and battery | Analysis / Review

Oppo officially arrived in Europe a few months ago and the Chinese manufacturer’s first bet in our market is the Reno 7, an intermediate device that arrives to compete in the fiercest segment, which promises to deliver the best value for money. Does he charge a fair price for the set? Let’s check.

The Reno 7 is a device with classic appeal with straight lines in a thin and light body that guarantees good comfort. It is available in two color options in the national market, both with a body made of good quality matte plastic. The front has glass with reinforced resistance thanks to Gorilla Glass 5. There is also IPX4 certification for splash resistance.

The 90 Hz AMOLED screen with strong brightness guarantees a good experience with movies and games, while the sound part could have received more attention from Oppo; we only have a sound output at the bottom with mono audio and medium power, but it even delivers good sound quality.