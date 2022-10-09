OPPO Reno 7: real-time battery test | This Sunday at 6 am

The manufacturer OPPO, which officially arrived in Europe at the end of July, launched in this final stretch of the year the intermediate cell phone Reno 7, a device announced in the international market in the first half of the year.
This smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G platform, Adreno 610 GPU, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 32 MP front camera, three rear cameras (64 MP / 2 MP / 2 MP), LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1 and Dual Band Wi-Fi, 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1.
Our official battery test runs many popular apps, games and services on timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their certain execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of usage (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of usage (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
Oppo Reno 7 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.