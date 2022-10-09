OPPO Reno 7: real-time battery test | This Sunday at 6 am

The manufacturer OPPO, which officially arrived in Europe at the end of July, launched in this final stretch of the year the intermediate cell phone Reno 7, a device announced in the international market in the first half of the year.

This smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G platform, Adreno 610 GPU, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 32 MP front camera, three rear cameras (64 MP / 2 MP / 2 MP), LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1 and Dual Band Wi-Fi, 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1.