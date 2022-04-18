MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO Reno 7 Lite: impeccable presentation in this mid-range with AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 695

By: Brian Adam

OPPO Reno 7 will not miss us, that is clear. After introducing us to OPPO Reno 7, OPPO Reno 7 Pro, OPPO Reno 7 SE, OPPO Reno 7 Z and OPPO Reno 7 4G, now it is the turn of the OPPO Reno 7 Litea new mid-range model that is already official in some European countries.

The OPPO Reno 7 Lite is very similar to the OPPO Reno 7 Z, although not totally identical. The main change is that inside is a Qualcomm processor instead of being from MediaTek: it’s a Snapdragon 695.

OPPO Reno 7 Lite technical sheet

OPPO Reno 7 Lite
Screen

AMOLED 6.43″
FullHD+
60Hz
180Hz touch response

Dimensions and weight

159.85 x 73.17 x 7.49mm
173g

Processor

Snapdragon 695

RAM

8GB

Storage

128GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

16MP f/2.4

Rear camera

64MP f/1.7
2MP f/2.4 mono
2MP f/2.4 macro

Battery

4,500mAh
Fast charge 33W

Operating system

Color OS 12

connectivity

5G
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
jack
USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen
IPX4

Price

Determined

Now with Snapdragon 695

The Reno 7 family continues to grow at the cost of making minor changes to the specifications. The latest model to join is the OPPO Reno 7 Lite, very similar to OPPO Reno 7 Z that we already knew, although not completely identical.

The design line again focuses on straight edges and matte color finishes that complement quite well with notification lights integrated into the prominent lenses of the terminal at the rear. In front, the OPPO Reno 7 Lite opts for the perforation in one of its corners for the 16-megapixel front camera.

oppoblack

The main difference of the OPPO Reno 7 Lite with respect to the OPPO Reno 7 Z is found in its processor, which is on this occasion a Snapdragon 695 instead of a Dimension 800U. The available version is the same: 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage via a MicroSD card.

The terminal has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and a touch response speed that can go up to 180 Hz. However, the refresh rate remains at 60 Hz forever.

reno7litez

For photography, the OPPO Reno 7 Lite is armed with a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor and aperture of f/1.7. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a third 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography.

The offer is completed with a battery of 4,500 mAh that supports 33W fast charging, IPX4 resistance certification and the fingerprint reader under the screen. The terminal has a headphone jack and is launched with ColorOS 12.

OPPO Reno 7 Lite versions and prices

Opporene7colors

The OPPO Reno 7 Lite is listed on the OPPO website in several European countries such as Hungary, but still without an official price. At the moment we will not know if it will be sold in Spain. What we do know is that it is available in the colors black and “Rainbow Spectrum”.

