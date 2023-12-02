OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro: threatening the high-end based on power and design

The difference between the new OPPO Reno 11 is in the small details, but the processor is something that can decant many

 

Less than six months have passed since OPPO presented – and launched – the OPPO Reno 10 and OPPO Reno 10 Pro, but we already have the new generation here. The Chinese company wants to repeat the sophisticated design formula for its high range and once again opts for a very interesting camera configuration.

Next, We tell you all the features of the new OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Probut first of all, we leave you the specifications table in which you can easily see the main differences between the two.

Technical sheet of the OPPO Reno 11 Pro and OPPO Reno 11

  oppo reno 11 oppo reno 11 pro
Screen 6.7-inch OLED panel

Resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels

Density of 394 pixels per inch

950 nits peak brightness, 800 nits HBM

120Hz refresh

240 Hz sampling

 6.74-inch OLED panel

Resolution of 2,772 x 1,240 pixels

450 pixels per inch density

1,600 nits peak brightness, 1,200 nits HBM

120Hz refresh

240 Hz sampling
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162.4 x 74.1 x 7.59 – 1.66mm

184 grams

 163x 74.2 x 8.19 – 8.26mm

190 grams
PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
RAM 8 or 12 GB

LPDDR5X

 12GB

LPDDR5X
STORAGE 256 or 512 GB

UFS 3.1

 256 or 512 GB

UFS 3.1
frontal camera 32 Mpx f/2.4 32 Mpx f/2.4
REAR CAMERAS Main 50 Mpx f/1.8, OIS, Sony LYT600

8 Mpx f/2.2 wide angle

2x telephoto 32 Mpx f/2.0

4K30 recording

 Main 50 Mpx f/1.8, OIS, Sony IMX890

8 Mpx f/2.2 wide angle

2x telephoto 32 Mpx f/2.0

4K60 recording
BATTERY 4,800 mAh

67W charging

 4,700 mAh

80W charging
OPERATING SYSTEM Android + ColorOS 14 Android + ColorOS 14
CONNECTIVITY 5G

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS

 5G

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
OTHERS Curved screen

Screen print

 Curved screen

Screen print

The difference is in the details

First things first: aesthetically, the two models look very similar. The rear has the same palette in both (although with some different shades) and the camera module and their distribution are identical.

It follows the lines of the previous generation, but it seems that the camera module has grown a little and, if we look at the screen, we see differences in size and resolution, but not in design.

OPPO Reno 11

Both have 120 Hz OLED panels with curved sides, but you have to go to the details to see what changes. The OPPO Reno 11 panel has a 6.7-inch diagonal with FullHD+ resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The OPPO Reno 11 Pro panel goes up to 6.74 inches with a resolution of 2.72 x 1,240 pixels and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

Inside we also have differences. The OPPO 11 has the Dimensity 8200 SoC, a processor that is not the last in its family (the Dimension 8300), but still offers very good performance. It is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage.

The OPPO 11 Pro mounts the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1a SoC from last year that we have seen in recent releases like the Nothing Phone (2) and that continues to give very good performance for all types of tasks. It only has a 12 GB RAM configuration and the storage is 256 or 512 GB.

The battery is 4,800 mAh with 67 W charging for the OPPO Reno 11 and 4,700 mAh with 80 W charging for the Pro model and both are updated to Android 14 plus ColorOS 14.

But let’s get to the cameras, since it was one of the most interesting points of the previous generation. The configuration is identical for the wide angle (8 Mpx f/2.2 with IMX355 sensor) and the 2X telephoto (32 Mpx with Sony IMX709 sensor), but differs in the main camera.

OPPO Reno 11

The OPPO 11 has a 50 Mpx LYT600 main sensor with optical stabilization and f/1.8 while the OPPO Reno 11 Pro also has a 50 Mpx sensor, but it is the Sony IMX890 that we have had in the OnePlus 11. It will be interesting to see the comparisons between the two main sensors, since they are very different Sony technologies.

Versions, price and launch of the OPPO Reno 11 Pro and OPPO Reno 11

Having seen the features, let’s move on to the price and configurations. The OPPO Reno 11 will arrive in ‘Obsidian Black’, ‘Fluorite Blue’ and ‘Moonstone’ colors. In the Pro model they are the same, except for the blue, which in the case of the Pro is called ‘Turquoise Green’.

For now, both have appeared for China and we do not know when they will arrive in our territory, but below we leave you the details of the prices.

  • OPPO Reno 11 8 + 256 GB: 2,499 yuan, 320 euros at the exchange rate.
  • OPPO Reno 11 12 + 256 GB: 2,799 yuan, 359 euros at the exchange rate.
  • OPPO Reno 11 12 + 512 GB: 2,999 yuan, 385 euros at the exchange rate.
  • OPPO Reno 11 Pro 12 + 256 GB: 3,499 yuan, 449 euros at the exchange rate.
  • OPPO Reno 11 Pro 12 + 512 GB: 3,799 yuan, 487 euros at the exchange rate.

Related posts:

oppo reno 10 pro, here are the differences between theOppo Reno 10 Pro, here are the differences between the international and Chinese version 1701270565 840 560.jpegRedmi K70, K70 Pro and K70E family: power in abundance and 4,000 nits brightness to threaten the high-end 1695886677 840 560.jpegOPPO A18: OPPO’s latest cheap mobile changes megapixels for hertz and maintains the large battery 1694685431 840 560.jpegMotorola Edge 40 Neo: Motorola’s mid-range evolves in power and design with a leather back
SEE ALSO  Vivo V29 Pro: the big bet in the mid-high range debuts a processor and comes with pleasant surprises in the cameras

Leave a Reply