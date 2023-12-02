OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro: threatening the high-end based on power and design
The difference between the new OPPO Reno 11 is in the small details, but the processor is something that can decant many
Less than six months have passed since OPPO presented – and launched – the OPPO Reno 10 and OPPO Reno 10 Pro, but we already have the new generation here. The Chinese company wants to repeat the sophisticated design formula for its high range and once again opts for a very interesting camera configuration.
Next, We tell you all the features of the new OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Probut first of all, we leave you the specifications table in which you can easily see the main differences between the two.
Technical sheet of the OPPO Reno 11 Pro and OPPO Reno 11
|oppo reno 11
|oppo reno 11 pro
|Screen
|6.7-inch OLED panel
Resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels
Density of 394 pixels per inch
950 nits peak brightness, 800 nits HBM
120Hz refresh
240 Hz sampling
|6.74-inch OLED panel
Resolution of 2,772 x 1,240 pixels
450 pixels per inch density
1,600 nits peak brightness, 1,200 nits HBM
120Hz refresh
240 Hz sampling
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|162.4 x 74.1 x 7.59 – 1.66mm
184 grams
|163x 74.2 x 8.19 – 8.26mm
190 grams
|PROCESSOR
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|RAM
|8 or 12 GB
LPDDR5X
|12GB
LPDDR5X
|STORAGE
|256 or 512 GB
UFS 3.1
|256 or 512 GB
UFS 3.1
|frontal camera
|32 Mpx f/2.4
|32 Mpx f/2.4
|REAR CAMERAS
|Main 50 Mpx f/1.8, OIS, Sony LYT600
8 Mpx f/2.2 wide angle
2x telephoto 32 Mpx f/2.0
4K30 recording
|Main 50 Mpx f/1.8, OIS, Sony IMX890
8 Mpx f/2.2 wide angle
2x telephoto 32 Mpx f/2.0
4K60 recording
|BATTERY
|4,800 mAh
67W charging
|4,700 mAh
80W charging
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|Android + ColorOS 14
|Android + ColorOS 14
|CONNECTIVITY
|5G
NFC
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|5G
NFC
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|OTHERS
|Curved screen
Screen print
|Curved screen
Screen print
The difference is in the details
First things first: aesthetically, the two models look very similar. The rear has the same palette in both (although with some different shades) and the camera module and their distribution are identical.
It follows the lines of the previous generation, but it seems that the camera module has grown a little and, if we look at the screen, we see differences in size and resolution, but not in design.
Both have 120 Hz OLED panels with curved sides, but you have to go to the details to see what changes. The OPPO Reno 11 panel has a 6.7-inch diagonal with FullHD+ resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The OPPO Reno 11 Pro panel goes up to 6.74 inches with a resolution of 2.72 x 1,240 pixels and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.
Inside we also have differences. The OPPO 11 has the Dimensity 8200 SoC, a processor that is not the last in its family (the Dimension 8300), but still offers very good performance. It is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage.
The OPPO 11 Pro mounts the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1a SoC from last year that we have seen in recent releases like the Nothing Phone (2) and that continues to give very good performance for all types of tasks. It only has a 12 GB RAM configuration and the storage is 256 or 512 GB.
The battery is 4,800 mAh with 67 W charging for the OPPO Reno 11 and 4,700 mAh with 80 W charging for the Pro model and both are updated to Android 14 plus ColorOS 14.
But let’s get to the cameras, since it was one of the most interesting points of the previous generation. The configuration is identical for the wide angle (8 Mpx f/2.2 with IMX355 sensor) and the 2X telephoto (32 Mpx with Sony IMX709 sensor), but differs in the main camera.
The OPPO 11 has a 50 Mpx LYT600 main sensor with optical stabilization and f/1.8 while the OPPO Reno 11 Pro also has a 50 Mpx sensor, but it is the Sony IMX890 that we have had in the OnePlus 11. It will be interesting to see the comparisons between the two main sensors, since they are very different Sony technologies.
Versions, price and launch of the OPPO Reno 11 Pro and OPPO Reno 11
Having seen the features, let’s move on to the price and configurations. The OPPO Reno 11 will arrive in ‘Obsidian Black’, ‘Fluorite Blue’ and ‘Moonstone’ colors. In the Pro model they are the same, except for the blue, which in the case of the Pro is called ‘Turquoise Green’.
For now, both have appeared for China and we do not know when they will arrive in our territory, but below we leave you the details of the prices.
- OPPO Reno 11 8 + 256 GB: 2,499 yuan, 320 euros at the exchange rate.
- OPPO Reno 11 12 + 256 GB: 2,799 yuan, 359 euros at the exchange rate.
- OPPO Reno 11 12 + 512 GB: 2,999 yuan, 385 euros at the exchange rate.
- OPPO Reno 11 Pro 12 + 256 GB: 3,499 yuan, 449 euros at the exchange rate.
- OPPO Reno 11 Pro 12 + 512 GB: 3,799 yuan, 487 euros at the exchange rate.