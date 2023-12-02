OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro: threatening the high-end based on power and design

The difference between the new OPPO Reno 11 is in the small details, but the processor is something that can decant many

Less than six months have passed since OPPO presented – and launched – the OPPO Reno 10 and OPPO Reno 10 Pro, but we already have the new generation here. The Chinese company wants to repeat the sophisticated design formula for its high range and once again opts for a very interesting camera configuration.

Next, We tell you all the features of the new OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Probut first of all, we leave you the specifications table in which you can easily see the main differences between the two.

Technical sheet of the OPPO Reno 11 Pro and OPPO Reno 11

oppo reno 11 oppo reno 11 pro Screen 6.7-inch OLED panel Resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels Density of 394 pixels per inch 950 nits peak brightness, 800 nits HBM 120Hz refresh 240 Hz sampling 6.74-inch OLED panel Resolution of 2,772 x 1,240 pixels 450 pixels per inch density 1,600 nits peak brightness, 1,200 nits HBM 120Hz refresh 240 Hz sampling DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162.4 x 74.1 x 7.59 – 1.66mm 184 grams 163x 74.2 x 8.19 – 8.26mm 190 grams PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8 or 12 GB LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5X STORAGE 256 or 512 GB UFS 3.1 256 or 512 GB UFS 3.1 frontal camera 32 Mpx f/2.4 32 Mpx f/2.4 REAR CAMERAS Main 50 Mpx f/1.8, OIS, Sony LYT600 8 Mpx f/2.2 wide angle 2x telephoto 32 Mpx f/2.0 4K30 recording Main 50 Mpx f/1.8, OIS, Sony IMX890 8 Mpx f/2.2 wide angle 2x telephoto 32 Mpx f/2.0 4K60 recording BATTERY 4,800 mAh 67W charging 4,700 mAh 80W charging OPERATING SYSTEM Android + ColorOS 14 Android + ColorOS 14 CONNECTIVITY 5G NFC Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.3 GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS 5G NFC Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.3 GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS OTHERS Curved screen Screen print Curved screen Screen print

The difference is in the details

First things first: aesthetically, the two models look very similar. The rear has the same palette in both (although with some different shades) and the camera module and their distribution are identical.

It follows the lines of the previous generation, but it seems that the camera module has grown a little and, if we look at the screen, we see differences in size and resolution, but not in design.





Both have 120 Hz OLED panels with curved sides, but you have to go to the details to see what changes. The OPPO Reno 11 panel has a 6.7-inch diagonal with FullHD+ resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The OPPO Reno 11 Pro panel goes up to 6.74 inches with a resolution of 2.72 x 1,240 pixels and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

Inside we also have differences. The OPPO 11 has the Dimensity 8200 SoC, a processor that is not the last in its family (the Dimension 8300), but still offers very good performance. It is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage.

The OPPO 11 Pro mounts the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1a SoC from last year that we have seen in recent releases like the Nothing Phone (2) and that continues to give very good performance for all types of tasks. It only has a 12 GB RAM configuration and the storage is 256 or 512 GB.

The battery is 4,800 mAh with 67 W charging for the OPPO Reno 11 and 4,700 mAh with 80 W charging for the Pro model and both are updated to Android 14 plus ColorOS 14.

But let’s get to the cameras, since it was one of the most interesting points of the previous generation. The configuration is identical for the wide angle (8 Mpx f/2.2 with IMX355 sensor) and the 2X telephoto (32 Mpx with Sony IMX709 sensor), but differs in the main camera.





The OPPO 11 has a 50 Mpx LYT600 main sensor with optical stabilization and f/1.8 while the OPPO Reno 11 Pro also has a 50 Mpx sensor, but it is the Sony IMX890 that we have had in the OnePlus 11. It will be interesting to see the comparisons between the two main sensors, since they are very different Sony technologies.

Versions, price and launch of the OPPO Reno 11 Pro and OPPO Reno 11

Having seen the features, let’s move on to the price and configurations. The OPPO Reno 11 will arrive in ‘Obsidian Black’, ‘Fluorite Blue’ and ‘Moonstone’ colors. In the Pro model they are the same, except for the blue, which in the case of the Pro is called ‘Turquoise Green’.

For now, both have appeared for China and we do not know when they will arrive in our territory, but below we leave you the details of the prices.