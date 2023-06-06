OPPO Reno 10: line will be launched in India with differences in chipset and camera

Cell phones from the Reno 10 line by OPPO are close to being launched in India. According to information from the portal 91mobiles, the models will be presented in the country with some differences compared to the versions released in China recently. In that sense, they should show differences in cameras as well as their platforms and more.
In general, the only model that should not have changes in its new version is the Pro +, which should be announced with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, as well as its Chinese brother. However, the other two products in the series will be shown with the Dimensity 7050 chip.
To give you an idea, the base version of the line reached the Chinese market with Snapdragon 778G, while the Pro variant arrived with Dimensity 8200 equipped. Another important detail is that only the most advanced model will reach the Indian market with a telephoto camera.
Meanwhile, all Chinese versions have such a sensor. Likewise, only the Pro+ will support 100W fast charging. The other models should follow the Chinese releases and will maintain 80W charging support.
For the rest, it seems that the devices will not have major differences, but it is not yet known how the devices will look, something that should be revealed soon. The exact date of presentation of the products is not yet confirmed, but internal sources affirmed that it will be in July. Finally, also check out the rumors about OPPO’s Watch 5 watch.