OPPO Reno 10: line will be launched in India with differences in chipset and camera

Cell phones from the Reno 10 line by OPPO are close to being launched in India. According to information from the portal 91mobiles, the models will be presented in the country with some differences compared to the versions released in China recently. In that sense, they should show differences in cameras as well as their platforms and more.

In general, the only model that should not have changes in its new version is the Pro +, which should be announced with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, as well as its Chinese brother. However, the other two products in the series will be shown with the Dimensity 7050 chip.