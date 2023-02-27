OPPO registers smartphone with large camera module, Hasselblad signature and more

OPPO registered a new smartphone that still does not have a commercial name, but which had its final design revealed by the leaker Digital Chat Station this Monday.

According to preliminary information, this device is identified by the number CPH2377 and may initially be launched in the Chinese market. In terms of design, the front of the device has a flat screen with a small hole to accommodate the selfie lens.

In addition, in the image it is also possible to notice that the bottom edge is a little thicker, while the volume buttons are on the right side and the power with slider on the left.

Check it out below: