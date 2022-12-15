HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsOppo registers a range of names for foldable smartphones in Europe

Oppo registers a range of names for foldable smartphones in Europe

Oppo would have registered in Europe a series of names to choose from the one for the next foldable . On the insider’s seven-list Snoopy Tech.

The chosen one” is hidden, that is, the one that will allow us to identify the smartphone that will be presented during tomorrow’s Anthem Day 2022. The event takes place over two days, 14 and 15 December: today OHealth H1, the MariSilicon Y Bluetooth SoC and Air Glass 2 came out, tomorrow it will be time for the leaflets we called Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. Snoopy Tech he admits he doesn’t know which denomination won, but he’s certain it is included among these:

  • Oppo Find Flip
  • Oppo Find N Roller
  • Oppo Find NZ
  • Oppo Find Pocket
  • Oppo Find N Pocket
  • Oppo Find NU
  • Oppo Find N Fold.

The choice, clearly, has already been made, and we just have to wait until tomorrow to find out. The six that will remain excluded may not necessarily be “fished out” in the future, some are indicative of the types of leaflets that the Chinese giant would have at least considered marketing on a large scale. For example roller with a display evidently capable of rolling up : not new for the company, some of you will remember Oppo X 2021 for example. Who if knows and when they will be pulled out of the drawer of names already registered.

