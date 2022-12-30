OPPO presents its two new foldables: Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip

Oppo has launched the second generation of its foldable smartphone, Oppo Find N2 which brings interesting improvements over its predecessor. In addition, Oppo has presented its first folding clamshell, Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Oppo Find N2

The Oppo Find N2 is a bit narrower than its predecessor, at 72.6mm when closed (versus 73mm). More importantly, the device now weighs just 233g thanks in large part to an improved hinge design. Also, the thickness is 14.6mm when closed and 7.4mm when open (versus 15.9mm and 8.0mm).

The anodized metal frame is available in three styles: matt white, mint green (with a glass back and a slightly heavier weight, 237 grams) and a black option with a back covered in vegan leather.

The second generation Flexion hinge has improved a lot. First of all, it has fewer pieces: 100, compared to the previous 138. Second, it uses advanced materials such as carbon fiber and a high-strength alloy. All this contributes to reduce the weight of the phone.

The new hinge design also reduces crease by 67%, making it less visible. The hinge can hold any angle between 45° and 125°, which has several use cases, but more on those later.

The cover screen has been redesigned. It’s still more or less the same size, however the aspect ratio is slightly squarer at 17.7:9 (instead of 18:9). Even so, the phone is narrower than its predecessor because Oppo has trimmed down the bezels.

The 5.54″ screen also now supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also very bright, peaking at 1,350 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The internal screen has the same dimensions, 7.1″ and a square 9.6:9 aspect. This is an LTPO panel, so its refresh rate can vary between 1Hz and 120Hz. Both displays have a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is even brighter than the clamshell, peaking at 1,550 nits.

In addition, Oppo has placed an anti-reflective film on the screen to improve screen readability in bright ambient light conditions, even at lower brightness settings. Both displays are HDR10+ compatible and use color sensors to adjust their images based on lighting conditions.

Like its predecessor, Oppo Find N2 offers a triple camera as well as two selfie cameras. The main module has been upgraded to a Sony IMX890, a 50MP 1/1.56″ sensor, which sits behind a 24mm f/1.8 lens with OIS. It replaces the IMX766 of the same size.

The ultra-wide camera is further enhanced with the 48MP 1/2″ IMX581 sensor, behind a 14mm f/2.2 lens. As a reminder, the original Find N had a 16MP 1/3.09″ sensor.

Then there’s the telephoto camera, which has switched to the 32 MP IMX709 sensor (1/2.74″, vs. 1/3.4″ 13 MP). This sensor has an RGBW filter that allows it to collect more light, and is paired with a brighter f/2.0 aperture (the Find N had a 13MP f/2.4 tele camera).

There are two identical selfie cameras — one on the lid and one on the inside — with 32 MP sensors.

The camera system is powered by MariSilicon X and was co-developed with Hasselblad. Professional mode uses algorithms to match Hasselblad’s natural color solution found in Hasselblad’s cameras.

Xpan mode is inspired by the panoramic camera of the same name, which used 35mm film but shot in a wide aspect ratio and its photos spanned 65mm. Fittingly, Xpan mode takes panoramic photos with a wide 65:24 aspect ratio.

The hinge allows for some creative angles: you can shoot from the waist, for example looking down at the phone, similar to a Hasselblad camera with a waist-height viewfinder. You can even put your phone on the ground and use the hinged design as a sort of tripod.

Oppo has improved the charging system, which is now 67 W and promises to reach 37% in 10 minutes and complete a full charge in 42 minutes (the old system needed 70 minutes to reach 100%). Nevertheless, wireless charging has been removed. The battery capacity is effectively the same, 4,520 mAh.

Like its predecessor, the Find N2 is a step behind the current generation of chips and uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is paired with 12 or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone comes with Android 13 and ColorOS 13 out of the box.

The Oppo Find N2 will go on sale in China soon, but a global launch has not been confirmed for now.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the company’s first foldable in this format. Its obvious rivals are the Galaxy Z Flip and the Moto RAZR 2022, and it stands out for its large 3.2″ display (a 60Hz OLED panel).

The internal 120Hz AMOLED panel measures 6.8″ when unfolded. Unlike the Find N2, this one is powered by the Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

The camera setup is slim, with a 50MP main module and an 8MP ultra-wide unit. There is no telephoto lens, as is usual in this type of folding. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the internal screen or the main camera can be used thanks to the wide screen cover. The MariSilicon X chip takes care of image processing.

This phone has the largest battery of any Flip so far, 4,400 mAh, and with 44W charging it is the fastest to recharge too. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip4 has a 3,700mAh battery (25W wired, 15W wireless), and the Razr 2022 has 3,500mAh in its reservoir (30W charging wired only). The Oppo Find N2 Flip is scheduled for a worldwide launch, with full details coming later.