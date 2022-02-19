Oppo prepares the next low-cost 4G smartphone: specifications and images

Thinking only about the name that would have been chosen for Oppo’s next budget smartphone, A76, one would think of the successor of Oppo A74, the official smartphone since last April in Italy proposed at a list price of 300 euros. Instead the rumors ended up on the web on the account of Oppo A76 they return the image of an updated variant of the previous project but, perhaps, slightly cheaper.

Oppo A76 indeed would leave a camera on the road compared to A74, even if of little importance since one of the two 2 megapixel for macro and depth-of-field detection would be missing. Even the front camera would have half the resolution, and who knows that Oppo has not chosen to slightly weaken the offer because in 2022 it could be more complicated than in 2021 to sell a product without 5G at unchanged list price.

Presumably lower price, albeit slightly to hear the rumors, for a successor with (just) poorer equipment, for a product that in any case compared to that of last year intervenes as to say almost heavily on the chip (it “jumps” from the Snapdragon 662 at 11 nm and 2 GHz to the Snapdragon 680 with 6 nm and 2.5 GHz) and on the display which while it may not be the predecessor’s Full HD + OLED should gain, according to information circulating, a 90Hz refresh rate.

For the rest, minutiae aside, it is essentially the same product, including the aesthetics that would continue to rely on a hole on the upper left of the screen to accommodate the front camera. According to the Oppo A76 source, it could cost between 15 and 17 thousand rupees in India, therefore between 175 and 200 euros at the current exchange rate. No launch information.

OPPO A76, THE EXPECTED FEATURES