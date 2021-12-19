Oppo patents an “extreme” smartphone: is it Find X4 Pro?

Throw air of novelty from the parts of the headquarters of Oppo. Just in the period in which the first Oppo Find N folding was presented together with a series of innovations at Inno Day 2021 such as Oppo Air Glass and MariSilicon X, it seems that the WIPO (the global patent office) has wisely calibrated the times to publish a patent for an innovative smartphone, not in absolute terms – it should be said – but in relation to what the Chinese manufacturer has brought to the market in recent years.

Oppo has never made a product with such extreme solutions. From the images included in the patent and disseminated by LetsGoDigital for example the curves at the edges of the display so extreme that they literally end up “hugging” the frame, however thoughtfully: from the different perspectives it is possible to see how the company has tapered the frame where possible, while in the areas most exposed to shocks, like the short sides and especially the corners, a more conservative approach was taken.

And the is the display, in the Oppo patent, to be the master. Indeed, “the” displays. In fact, there is a second one next to the rear camera group, which seems to protrude a lot from the surface as the most recent smartphones have accustomed us to. In Oppo’s interpretation, the second screen it has larger dimensions than what for example Xiaomi has placed on the rear of Mi 11 Ultra, which – judging from the images – gives it an at least acceptable usability. Moreover, the second screen would nullify, or almost nullify, part of the technological efforts to integrate the front camera below the display that should be done when the smartphone goes into production. He certainly could not have deserted the appointment on a product that proposes itself as futuristic, and in fact, even if only to exploit the more than 200 patents filed in a few years, the patent contemplates it.

You would probably count on the fingers of one hand the circumstances in which you would end up preferring the selfie camera to the more refined rear cameras in a product with a second display, but there is no doubt that one of these is the moment in which you want to take a video call. So innovation and freedom of choice are welcome, but the question that many will ask at this point is: when will Oppo’s patent become a reality?