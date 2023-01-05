Oppo Pad with Dimensity 9000 coming soon: what we know

- Advertisement -

There is a new Oppo Pad on the horizon, at least according to the leaker Digital Chat Station (usually knowledgeable). It should be a revision of the model currently on the market (opening photo) with the Snapdragon 870 as a mobile platform. And it would be just the processor a represent the main difference with the device launched on the market in February this year: under the body there will be the Dimensity 9000 that MediaTek announced exactly one year ago.

Good news Oppo Pad with Dimensity 9000 is coming soon

However, there is still little information on the new generation Oppo Pad: the leaker hypothesizes one screen resolution of 2800×2000 and the diagonal should be of about 11 inches – 10.95 on the current Pad. And in a comment on Weibo Digital Chat Station he underlines how the upcoming product can be ideal for gaming thanks to the good heat dissipation that the Dimensity 9000 can guarantee under the body of a generously sized device such as a tablet.

THE CURRENT OFFER

- Advertisement -

Oppo has two tablets available on the market: Pad (only in China) and Pad Air (international market, including Italy). The debut of the latter dates back to last May in China and at the end of August in Italy. The new device is meant to replace the previous flagship model, i.e. Oppo Pad.

display: Oppo Pad: 10.95″ QHD+ 120Hz LCD Oppo Pad Air: 10.36″ 2000×1200 LCD

processor: OppoPad: Snapdragon 870 Oppo Pad Air: Snapdragon 680

memory: Oppo Pad: 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256GB internal Oppo Pad Air: 4GB of RAM, 64/128GB internal

battery: Oppo Pad: 8,360mAh, 33W charging Oppo Pad Air: 7,100mAh, 18W recharge

cameras: Oppo Pad: 8MP front, 13MP rear Oppo Pad Air: 5MP front, 8MP rear

connectivity: Oppo Pad: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Oppo Pad Air: WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1



OPPO Pad Air

OPPO

299 € See offer