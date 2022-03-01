OPPO Pad is official with the tablet version of ColorOS: specifications and prices

Busy day for OPPO, which today announced its new Find X5, Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite smartphones (we already talked about the Pro in our test), in addition to the Enco X2 true wireless earphones.

AND in China it was also time to OPPO Pada new tablet animated by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and compatible with the OPPO Pencil, the digital pen of the Chinese giant, and the OPPO Smart magnetic keyboard (both accessories are sold separately).

DESIGN AND SUBSTANCE

OPPO Pad is equipped with a 11-inch TPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, refresh rate a 120 Hz and HDR10 support. The bezels around the screen house one 8 MP selfie cam and they are thin and symmetrical: together with the rounded corners and flat edges they help create an “iPad Pro effect”.

The back instead has a well-defined personality, and certainly underlines unequivocally that we have an OPPO product in front, with the name of the company that is used to decorate a side band of the backcover, the same one that houses the 13 MP rear camera and the LED flash. In terms of multimedia the OPPO Pad package also offers four speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res certification.

Under the body, alongside the chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 there are 6 or 8 GB of RAM And 128 or 256 GB of internal memory (not expandable). The battery has a capacity of 8,300 mAh and is equipped with fast charging at 33W.

But in addition to the hardware profile, OPPO Pad is an interesting device also under the software one thanks to customization ColorOS for Pad based on ColorOS12 and Android 11, but which however has aexperience designed specifically for tablets.

CONFIGURATIONS AND PRICES

OPPO Pad will be available on the Chinese market starting from March 3 in four different variants:

6GB + 128GB – 2,299 yuan ( 325 € approx )

) 6GB + 256GB – 2,699 yuan ( 380 € approx )

) Pad 8GB + 256GB – 2,999 yuan ( € 425 approx )

) James Jean Artist limited edition with 8GB + 256GB, custom stylus and leather case – 3,499 yuan (€ 495 approx)

We do not know, at the moment, what the Chinese brand’s plans are for the marketing of its new tablet on the global market, including the Italian one.

OPPO PAD: TECHNICAL SHEET