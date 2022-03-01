MobileAndroid

OPPO Pad is official with the tablet version of ColorOS: specifications and prices

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Busy day for OPPO, which today announced its new Find X5, Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite smartphones (we already talked about the Pro in our test), in addition to the Enco X2 true wireless earphones.

AND in China it was also time to OPPO Pada new tablet animated by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and compatible with the OPPO Pencil, the digital pen of the Chinese giant, and the OPPO Smart magnetic keyboard (both accessories are sold separately).

DESIGN AND SUBSTANCE

Read:

How to play Wallapop’s secret game, Crush the bugs

OPPO Pad is equipped with a 11-inch TPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, refresh rate a 120 Hz and HDR10 support. The bezels around the screen house one 8 MP selfie cam and they are thin and symmetrical: together with the rounded corners and flat edges they help create an “iPad Pro effect”.

The back instead has a well-defined personality, and certainly underlines unequivocally that we have an OPPO product in front, with the name of the company that is used to decorate a side band of the backcover, the same one that houses the 13 MP rear camera and the LED flash. In terms of multimedia the OPPO Pad package also offers four speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res certification.

Under the body, alongside the chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 there are 6 or 8 GB of RAM And 128 or 256 GB of internal memory (not expandable). The battery has a capacity of 8,300 mAh and is equipped with fast charging at 33W.

But in addition to the hardware profile, OPPO Pad is an interesting device also under the software one thanks to customization ColorOS for Pad based on ColorOS12 and Android 11, but which however has aexperience designed specifically for tablets.

CONFIGURATIONS AND PRICES

Read:

WhatsApp already tests how to prevent them from spying on your messages

 

OPPO Pad will be available on the Chinese market starting from March 3 in four different variants:

  • 6GB + 128GB – 2,299 yuan (325 € approx)
  • 6GB + 256GB – 2,699 yuan (380 € approx)
  • Pad 8GB + 256GB – 2,999 yuan (€ 425 approx)
  • James Jean Artist limited edition with 8GB + 256GB, custom stylus and leather case – 3,499 yuan (€ 495 approx)

We do not know, at the moment, what the Chinese brand’s plans are for the marketing of its new tablet on the global market, including the Italian one.

OPPO PAD: TECHNICAL SHEET

  • SoC: Snapdragon 870 with Adreno 650 GPU
  • Memories: 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 256 GB of storage space
  • Screen: 10.95 inch LCD with QHD + resolution, 10 bit and 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cameras: rear 13 megapixel (f / 2.2), front 8 megapixel (f / 2.0)
  • Battery: 8,360 mAh with wired fast charging at 33 watts
  • Audio: Four speakers with Dolby Atmos equalization
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C
  • Weight: 507
  • Dimensions: 252.2 × 163.8 x 6.99mm (7.05mm for purple color)
  • Operating system: ColorOS for Pad based on ColorOS 12 and Android 11
  • Colors: black, purple and silver (the latter is a limited edition)
  • Other: compatibility with Oppo Pencil pen (accessory) and case that integrates a keyboard
Previous articleFrom Korea: “Apple and Samsung already fighting to win the headset challenge”
Abraham

Related articles

Android

OPPO Pad is official with the tablet version of ColorOS: specifications and prices

Busy day for OPPO, which today announced its new Find X5, Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite...
Android

From Korea: “Apple and Samsung already fighting to win the headset challenge”

The Apple's AR / VR headset has been at the center of rumors for weeks, even months. The...
Android

Recensione Motorola Edge 30 Pro, rapporto qualità/prezzo al top!

I want to start this review with a small but significant anecdote. At the beginning of last December...
Android

Bug with OnePlus Gallery App? Here is the solution

Several OnePlus customers have been complaining for weeks a problem in the Gallery app. A few seconds of...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.