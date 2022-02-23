Oppo Pad arrives on February 24: here is design and specifications (from top) | Rumor

The development of a Oppo tablet, and would be the first ever, tickles whistleblowers and the press. He has been talking about it at least since August, when information was understandably scarce. Now, however, the launch of Oppo Pad – it should be called that – it would be a matter of days, and you can also perceive it from the rather detailed picture of the characteristics that would have ended up in the hands of the informants.

On the aesthetic level, Oppo Pad would rely on a metal frame that holds the two glass surfaces together, one naturally occupied by the display, large and able to accept the inputs of the Oppo Pencil pen (which would be included in the accessories list), while the other interrupted only by the single rear camera and made “lighter” by the stylized Oppo logo on about a quarter of the surface itself.

The technical framework gives the image of a high-end productwith a 120 Hz screen, a chip that is not among the most recent but which still remains a top of the range of Qualcomm, memories able to satisfy anyone and four speakers to support the multimedia sector.

The aspect still to be clarified is what it concerns weight and thickness: the rumors have given us two values ​​of the first and as many of the second, therefore Oppo Pad could arrive in two versions: the most plausible hypothesis leads to one with only Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a second, slightly heavier and thicker , which can accommodate a SIM so as to have access to the network even on the move.

Doubts that, however, should be dispelled soon: to hear the rumors Oppo Pad will be made official, at least on the Chinese market, the February 24th at 7pm local time. In short: if the rumors were accurate we will soon be back to deal with them.

THE SPECIFIC ASSUMPTIONS OF OPPO PAD