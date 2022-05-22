Oppo Pad Air, specifications and images of the cheap tablet | Rumor

The possible technical specifications of OPPO Pad Air, the next tablet of the Chinese company: as the name vaguely suggests, it will be a cheaper product than the OPPO Pad presented in China last February. From QHD to FHD, the SoC will belong to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series instead of the 8 Series, but the overall dimensions should be very similar – 10.36 “display diagonal versus 10.95”. Let’s quickly summarize the data sheet by points:

Display: LCD, 10.36 “, FHD + (2,000 x 1,200)

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Production process at 6 nm Octa-core CPU (Kryo 610 custom core) with a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz Adreno 610 GPU, display up to 1080p @ 90Hz Snapdragon X11 modem, LTE Cat.13 Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1

Rear camera: 8 MP, Hynix HI-846 sensor

Front camera: 5 MP, Hynix HI-556 sensor

Battery: 7,100 mAh

Charging: 18W

Sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer (= compass)

Audio: 4 speakers with Dolby Atmos support

USB Type-C 2.0

OS: Android 12

We already know that the tablet is expected to be unveiled in China in a few days – to be precise May 23: the landing page of the product on the official website of the company’s web store says so. From there come the images you see at the opening and above, and which show a tablet very similar to the OPPO Pad – and to Apple’s most modern and prestigious iPads, but that’s another story. Apparently it will be very cheap: we are talking about just 1,000 renminbi, which is equal to about 141 € at the current exchange rate. A few accessories are shown on the page, including a folio keyboard, stylus, and, for good measure, TWS earbuds. It’s hard to say if the device will also come to us at this point.