OPPO Pad Air officially arrives in Spain: these are its characteristics

OPPO has taken advantage of its event held today in Paris so that, in addition to presenting its new series of mobile Reno8 series for international markets, it also announces the arrival of OPPO Pad Air in Western markets.

We have to point out that OPPO currently has two tablets in its product portfolio, the OPPO Pad, its high-end model presented in February but only available in China, and the OPPO Pad Air, its mid-range model presented in May but now it does reach international markets.



A mid-range tablet

This model houses a 10.36″ IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution, with a brightness of 360 nits, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a screen-to-body ratio of 83.4%. Also note that this screen has compatibility with OPPO Pencil, the company’s stylus, an aspect that the high-end tablet does not have.

Inside it houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 as a processor, accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM (expandable to 3GB more virtually) and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage, expandable in any case to 512 GB via microSD card.

In the photographic section, it has a 5MP (f / 2.2) front camera while it has an 8 MP (f / 2.0) rear camera. Regarding autonomy, it has a 7,100 mAh battery with support for fast 18-watt cable charging.

It should also be noted that it has four stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos, and in terms of connectivity, it has WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. Regarding the operating system, it will have Android 12 with a version for tablets of ColorOS 12.1

The company will only offer its model in variants of 64GB and 128GB of internal storage, and only with the option of space gray color, taking into account that in China the option with 6GB of RAM and the silver and silver color options will remain exclusive. purple.

Prices range from 299 euros to 349 euros.

More information: OPPO