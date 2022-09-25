OPPO Pad Air, analysis: the best of OPPO in the most complicated segment of the market

One of the most polarized segments of the is that of android tablets. Few “half inks” one finds oneself before a catalog of models that, in the consumer’s head, go from the very entry-level to the high-end range with great ease.

The OPPO Pad is a mid-range tablet model that tries to convince in a price range where there is increasing competition and equality in everything. ColorOS and a premium finish They are the main weapons of this Android tablet for everything that starts at 300 euros.

OPPO Pad Air data sheet

OPPO Pad Air

Screen

10.36-inch IPS-LCD, 16:10
2,000 x 1,200px, 60Hz, 360nits

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Adreno 610 GPU

Memory

4GB LPDDR4X

Storage

64 / 128 GB UFS 2.2 expandable

4+128GB: 349 euros

Flag finish and design

After sweeping and how in the world of smartphones, the “new giants“Asian electronics players are slowly taking over more segments of the consumer market that are likely to become another big bite for their share.

This 2022 seems that the turn has finally come to the world of tabletswhere the options were almost limited to the ends of the pyramid that, curiously in this world of the tablet, seemed doomed to only be important at its widest upper end.

The first key point to compete among Android tablets is 100% fulfilled: light, thin and with an excellent finish

The OPPO Pad Air it strikes the first blow where the manufacturer knows how to do it best: a finish that right out of the box makes it clear that we get at least what we are paying for the product.

East mid-range Android tablet It competes seamlessly with the beautifully finished feel of virtually any tablet on the market. It does this in the first place by using aluminum in your body, also differentiated into two areas of different texture. The most striking is the upper one, with slight waves that are more aesthetic than functional. But I like the rest of the case better, also with a very fine texture that does pursue (and achieve) a more practical effect because improves grip Of the device.

In this OPPO Pad Air It was important that the design and finish help in the feeling of security when holding it, since it is a relatively light (440 grams) and above all very thin (less than 7mm). All this, together with its smooth lines and curves, make it a fully manageable, safe and pleasant to the touch equipment, both in landscape and vertical format.

The good work at the design level is also quickly appreciated in the physical buttons, which due to quality, travel and operation quickly move us to the highest range of the tablet market.

In this OPPO Pad Air there is no home button with fingerprint sensor because all biometric identification sticks to the face identification. The experience is only correct, not being especially agile as a whole, but as we will see, it is something innate to Android more than to the tablet itself.

Giving it all in the multimedia experience

Few niche markets have less room to maneuver than the mid-range Android tablet. Here one must assume that buying a product that will only give its best when we limit ourselves to the consumption of multimedia content and web browsing.

Yes, we can play games, try to be somewhat productive and whatever you want. But the experience is far from the high-end both for performance and for the emphasis of the software section on these tasks that leave only a little of the basics.

The screen and sound of the OPPO Pad Air have been designed mainly to offer us a satisfactory multimedia experience when we are consuming content at home.

Returning to the screen of this OPPO Pad Air, meets the minimum standards that we demand of this type of product in this price range. It has a comfortable but compact diagonal of 10.34 inchesbeing the panel an IPS with 16:10 format (pure consumption of content) and a 2000×1200 pixel resolutionenough to maintain a balance between pixel density to consume content and demand for the processor and battery.

The screen does not offer more than refreshment of 60Hzanother house brand of this mid-range of Android tablets, and the brightness, of 360 nitsit is enough for a satisfactory experience indoors, but insufficient for us to comfortably use the OPPO Pad Air screen outdoors.

The OPPO Pad Air panel does not present excessive problems in terms of color reproduction or viewing angles, but we do not expect anything spectacular either. There is also room for improvement in the response and accuracy of the ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustment.