OPPO Pad 2 is certified and should hit the global market soon

Last week, OPPO made the Pad 2 official in the Chinese market. However, it seems that the Chinese manufacturer’s tablet will also reach the global market soon. According to TheTechOutlook website, OPPO Pad 2 was listed in the database of the regulatory body SIRIM (Malaysia Standard and Industrial Research Institute in Portuguese), bringing its code.

OPPO Pad 2 has been certified at SIRIM and will hit the global market soon, with Malaysia being one of the first countries to receive it. It has code OPD2202 and should keep most of the specifications of the Chinese model. - Advertisement - As a reminder, the Chinese variant of OPPO Pad 2 was announced with an 11.61-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2,800 x 2,000 pixels, support for Dolby Vision, 10-bit color depth, peak brightness of 500 nits and aspect ratio 7:5. Under the hood, OPPO’s tablet features MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset built in 4-nanometer lithography. According to rumors, the global variant should bring another unspecified processor. In China, the model only has Wi-Fi, even with the chipset offering support for 5G connectivity. AMD to update RX 7900 lineup Navi 31 GPUs clocked at up to 3.6 GHz