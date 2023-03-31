OPPO Pad 2 is certified and should hit the global market soon

Last week, OPPO made the Pad 2 official in the Chinese market. However, it seems that the Chinese manufacturer’s tablet will also reach the global market soon.
According to TheTechOutlook website, OPPO Pad 2 was listed in the database of the regulatory body SIRIM (Malaysia Standard and Industrial Research Institute in Portuguese), bringing its code.
OPPO Pad 2 has been certified at SIRIM and will hit the global market soon, with Malaysia being one of the first countries to receive it. It has code OPD2202 and should keep most of the specifications of the Chinese model.
As a reminder, the Chinese variant of OPPO Pad 2 was announced with an 11.61-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2,800 x 2,000 pixels, support for Dolby Vision, 10-bit color depth, peak brightness of 500 nits and aspect ratio 7:5.
Under the hood, OPPO’s tablet features MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset built in 4-nanometer lithography. According to rumors, the global variant should bring another unspecified processor. In China, the model only has Wi-Fi, even with the chipset offering support for 5G connectivity.
There is also 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. In the operating system, it comes from the factory as Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface. In cameras, there is a 13-megapixel main sensor at the rear with 4K video recording, while the front sensor is 8 megapixels and records videos at 1080p and 30 FPS.
For power, there is a 9,510mAh battery unit with fast charging support. In connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB-C port.
In the coming days, the device should receive new certifications that will bring more details about its specifications, in addition to OPPO starting to disseminate promotional materials.