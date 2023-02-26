Oppo like the best: 4 versions of Android and 5 years of patches on some tops since 2023

- Advertisement -

oppo like OnePlus, from 2023 onwards some top of the range will guarantee 4 updates to the operating systemthen four versions of Android, and 5 years of security patches. The two companies, closer than ever after the partnership of recent days, are thus aligned on the update policy, ensuring maximum software support in the Android environment.

In short, we are serious: the undeclared but more than ever clear intention of Oppo, indeed of the BBK Electronics group which also owns OnePlus and Vivo, is to fill the vacant position from Huawei, which due to the US ban in the West is no longer what it used to be and consequently also at an international level suffers a handicap compared to the competition.

Oppo Find X6 Pro will be launched close to spring and accordingly it will remain safe until 2028. It’s not official yet, mind you, but if he’s not included among the “selected flagship models” for extended support then who will be there? Rather, it will be necessary to understand if the 4+5 formula will also concern the standard variant, and maybe whether there will be any product from the Reno line and the successor to the Reno8 Pro – whose review we published yesterday – comes to mind.

The only certain product is Find X5 Pro, whose latest update will therefore be the ColorOS 17 with Android 17 – assuming that the names do not change over time, but we understood each other – while he will receive the patches until 2028. The rest is to be seen.

COLOROS 13, ROLLOUT 3 TIMES FASTER THAN IN THE PAST

The firmware coverage extension was the occasion for take stock of ColorOS 13, which since its debut on August 18 has been made available on 33 models worldwide. Oppo lets it be known that it was “the fastest and most complete update in the history of the operating system”.

In the four months since the official release, more than 50% of the models compared to ColorOS 12 were made compatible with the new version. The number of users covered during the global release of ColorOS 13 was 3 times higher than that of ColorOS 12 in the same period.