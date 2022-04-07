Oppo like Google: DIY chip in development, target 2024 | Rumor and details

The next “big” a designing chips for your smartphones at home could be Oppo. The Chinese company would be ready to join Google, which included a DIY chip, the Tensor, on the Pixel 6, refusing the idea of ​​drawing, as always, from Qualcomm’s catalog or asking MediaTek for one. According to rumors coming from Asia, Google’s approach may not remain isolated.

A similar choice by Oppo, moreover, would not surprise that much. To make the hypothesis plausible, the choice to develop the Neural Processing Unit dedicated to imaging in the Dongguan offices MariSilicon Xan ambitious project, if only because it is Oppo’s first adventure in terms of components, then adopted in February by Find X5, X5 Lite and Pro variant.

The possibility of Oppo’s commitment to the chip market, challenging names of the caliber of Qualcomm or MediaTek, has been talked about for months. In October the first slightly more concrete rumors, now a new impulse to the hypothesis comes from China, where it is whispered that a Application Processor o AP, in a nutshell a more “essential” version of current SoCs such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and company, will be entrusted to the TSMC 6 nanometer foundries for debut in 2023while the SoC real (AP + modem, presumably 5G) will come in 2024 and will be built at 4 nanometers, again by TSMC.

UNLIKELY THE DEBUT ON FIND X7 PRO

The indication on the production process is not trivial. 4 nanometers today they represent the most refined process that the industry can offer, so much so that the most advanced and expensive chips on the market are manufactured at 4nm. But 2024 is a long way off due to the tight deadlines of technology, and what is advanced today is quickly surpassed. Samsung, for example, showed its vision for the future at the end of last year: the first generation 3-nanometer chips will be ready in 2022, the second and last generation will arrive in 2023, while in the following years we will work to start the production of 2-nanometer chips by 2025.

It goes without saying that if Oppo debuted in 2024 with a proprietary 4-nanometer chip as the rumors suggest, it would not be a project capable of keeping up with the top of the range 2024 from Samsung or Qualcomm, for which the first SoC from Oppo it could be used on medium to high-end products and not on the Find X5 Pro of the moment, so to speak.