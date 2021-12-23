OPPO K9x: with MediaTek heart and headphone jack, more competition arrives for the mid-range

OPPO has a new phone on the market. Its about OPPO K9x, a model that comes to complete the K9 series with the K9 Pro or the K9 5G. A phone that comes to try to open a gap in a mid-range that is increasingly competitive.
A model that has an aesthetic that may be reminiscent of a competing model and in which the brand is committed to processors developed by MediaTek to give life to a 6.5-inch screen and with a curiosity: keep betting on the headphone jack connection.
Data sheet
|
OPPO K9x
|
Screen
|
AMOLED 6.5 inches
|
Dimensions and weight
|
73.4 x 159.1 x 7.9 mm mm
|
Processor
|
Dimensity 810
|
RAM
|
6/8 GB
|
Storage
|
128/256 GB
|
Frontal camera
|
16 MP f / 2.4
|
Rear camera
|
64 MP
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
|
Battery
|
5,000 mAh
|
Operating system
|
Android 11
|
Connectivity
|
5G
|
Others
|
Fingerprint reader on the side
|
Price
|
Not known yet
More firewood in the mid-range
The OPPO K9x is a mobile with a thickness of 8.8 mm and a weight of 191 grams. A body that houses a screen built on the basis of a LCD panel with a diagonal of 6.5 inches capable of offering a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD + resolution that translates to 1,080 x 2,400 pixels.
Inside hides a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. This is accompanied by up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers up to 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage, an amount that can be expanded thanks to a microSD card.
In the photographic section it has a 16 megapixel front camera and in the back there is a dual chamber assembly with a 64 megapixel main, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.
The OPPO K9x arrives with the Android 11 and ColorOS 12 operating system. The whole set is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which is combined with a 33 W fast charger. In addition and as a curiosity, it comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack and a fingerprint scanner on the side button.
Price and availability
The OPPO K9x arrives in three variants and in two colors (Obsidian Black and Silver Purple) and is scheduled to come out on sale from December 27 at a price not yet confirmed.
- OPPO K9x with 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage
- OPPO K9x with 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage
- OPPO K9x with 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage
