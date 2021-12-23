OPPO K9x: with MediaTek heart and headphone jack, more competition arrives for the mid-range

OPPO has a new phone on the market. Its about OPPO K9x, a model that comes to complete the K9 series with the K9 Pro or the K9 5G. A phone that comes to try to open a gap in a mid-range that is increasingly competitive.

A model that has an aesthetic that may be reminiscent of a competing model and in which the brand is committed to processors developed by MediaTek to give life to a 6.5-inch screen and with a curiosity: keep betting on the headphone jack connection.

Data sheet

OPPO K9x Screen AMOLED 6.5 inches

Full HD +

90 Hz Dimensions and weight 73.4 x 159.1 x 7.9 mm mm

191 grams Processor Dimensity 810 RAM 6/8 GB Storage 128/256 GB Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.4 Rear camera 64 MP 2 MP f / 2.4 macro Battery 5,000 mAh

Fast charge 33W Operating system Android 11

ColorOS 12 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

3.5 jack

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price Not known yet

More firewood in the mid-range

The OPPO K9x is a mobile with a thickness of 8.8 mm and a weight of 191 grams. A body that houses a screen built on the basis of a LCD panel with a diagonal of 6.5 inches capable of offering a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD + resolution that translates to 1,080 x 2,400 pixels.

Inside hides a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. This is accompanied by up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers up to 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage, an amount that can be expanded thanks to a microSD card.

In the photographic section it has a 16 megapixel front camera and in the back there is a dual chamber assembly with a 64 megapixel main, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

The OPPO K9x arrives with the Android 11 and ColorOS 12 operating system. The whole set is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which is combined with a 33 W fast charger. In addition and as a curiosity, it comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack and a fingerprint scanner on the side button.

Price and availability

The OPPO K9x arrives in three variants and in two colors (Obsidian Black and Silver Purple) and is scheduled to come out on sale from December 27 at a price not yet confirmed.

OPPO K9x with 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage

with 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage OPPO K9x with 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage

with 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage OPPO K9x with 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage

