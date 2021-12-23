Oppo K9x is official: 5G and triple camera for the low-medium range

Oppo he presented K9x, medium-low-end smartphone which, in hindsight, is a twin of Realme 8s, a product that was made official in September together with Realme 8i. At first glance they look like brothers but not twins: the difference is in fact posterior surface, with a not too modern design on the Realme and instead a little cleaner and more pleasant on the new Oppo K9x.
Beyond appearances, the two share much of the data sheet with K9x that belonging to the Oppo family – the main brand of the holding BBK Electronics of which Realme is also a part – it can offer something more in terms of memories. It remains only to understand if and which of the two it will arrive in Europe.
- screen: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate
- chip: MediaTek Dimensity 810, 6 nanometer octa core and 2.4 GHz maximum frequency
- memories: Up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage, expansion with microSD
- cameras:
- rear:
- main 64 MP
- 2 MP macro
- depth from 2 MP
- 16 MP front
- connectivity: 5G, dualband Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack input, no NFC
- reader side fingerprint
- size: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8 mm, weight of 191 grams
- battery: 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 33 watts
Oppo K9x will be sold in China starting from December 27th in the 6 + 128 GB, 8 + 128 GB and 8 + 256 GB variants in two colors, Obsidian Black and Silver Purple. However, i have not yet been disclosed prices nor the possible availability in western markets.