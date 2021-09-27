OPPO K9 Pro: 120 Hz, more RAM and Dimensity 1200 for OPPO’s new high-end

A few months after OPPO announced its powerful mid-range, the OPPO K9, the model arrives OPPO K9 Pro, with an extra power, a screen with a higher refresh rate, more RAM and some other changes.

The OPPO K9 Pro bets on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, already entering the high-end field. The screen maintains its size and specifications, but it arrives now at 120 Hz refresh in the Pro version.

OPPO K9 Pro datasheet

OPPO K9 Pro Screen AMOLED 6.43 “

Full HD +

120 Hz Dimensions and weight 158.7 x 73.5 x 8.5 mm

180 g. Processor Dimensity 1200 RAM 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.4 Rear camera 64 MP f / 1.7

8 MP f / 2.2 UGA

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Battery 4500 mAh

Fast charge 60W OS Android 11

ColorOS 11.3 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Minijack

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader under the screen

Stereo speakers Price From 290 euros to change

Dimensity 1200 and 120 Hz display

The OPPO K series does not exactly correspond to its most powerful models, but the truth is that the new OPPO K9 Pro already enters the high-end field, after raising the bet from the Snapdragon 778 of the standard model to the Dimensity 1200 by MediaTek.

The OPPO K9 Pro is not a radical departure from the standard model, but rather a series of additions here and there to give it a little extra. For example, in the OPPO K9 Pro we have versions with 12 GB RAM, while it stayed at 8 GB in the OPPO K9. The available storage is also to choose between 128 or 256 GB.

The OPPO K9 Pro bets again on an AMOLED screen with a diagonal of 6.43 inches and Full HD + resolution. The novelty is that this time the refresh rate reaches 120 Hz. The screen mounts the perforated front camera in one of its corners, and the fingerprint reader under its surface.

As for photography, the OPPO K9 Pro mounts a 16-megapixel front camera, with less resolution than the one present in the OPPO K9. The main camera, on the back, remains the same: an https://www.xatakamovil.com/procesadores/mediatek-dimensity-1200-dimensity-1100-cerebros-5g-para-gamas-altas-pantallas-168hz with aperture f / 1.7, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

As for the battery, there is a slight variation from the standard model, with a little more capacity but a slightly slower charge. We have a 4,500 mAh battery, with support for 60W fast charging. The terminal has NFC, minijack and stereo speakers.

Versions and prices of the OPPO K9 Pro

The OPPO K9 Pro is official for the moment in China, without having more information about its possible availability in other regions at the moment. It is available in the colors black and blue and

OPPO K9 Pro 8 + 128GB : 2,199 yuan, about 290 euros to change.

OPPO K9 Pro 12 + 256GB: 2,699 yuan, about 256 euros to change.

More information | OPPO