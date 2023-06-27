OPPO K11 has leaked specifications with Snapdragon 782G and 80W charging

Now, the Digital Chat Station informant reveals that the Chinese manufacturer is working on the OPPO K11 model, which will bring more powerful specifications.

Last month, OPPO unveiled the OPPO K11x in the Chinese market. At an attractive price, it comes equipped with the Snapdragon 695 platform, 12 GB of RAM, a 108-megapixel main camera and 67W fast charging.

According to information published on Weibo, the OPPO K11 will have a 6.7-inch OLED screen with FullHD + resolution and support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. As can be seen in the image below, the cell phone has a flat display and a centralized hole-punch camera.

Under the hood, the OPPO K11 will come standard with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 782G platform. For power, the phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 80W fast charging. Unfortunately, the leak does not detail the amount of RAM, internal storage or front sensor.

In the photographic set, the device should bring the main sensor Sony IMX890 of 50 megapixels with optical image stabilization. The informant also brings interesting information: the OPPO K11 will be a renamed version of a OnePlus cell phone that will reach the global market.

From the leaked specifications, it is suggested that the OPPO K11 is a renamed version or with minor changes of the OnePlus Nord CE 3, which will be made official in July, 5th in the global market. If this is correct, it should arrive with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB internal storage and a 16-megapixel front sensor.