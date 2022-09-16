OPPO K10x: a new mid-range mobile with a 120 Hz screen and fast charging as the main assets

OPPO has just announced a new mid-range 5G mobile that completes the OPPO K10 series, of which we already knew the OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro. This new OPPO is the most modest of the three and opt for a design a little more to walk around the house.

The OPPO K10x with Snapdragon 695 is official. This 5G mobile will try to find its place in the mid-range offering a screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, lots of RAM and the charge of 67W as main .

OPPO K10x data sheet

OPPO K10x Screen LCD 6.59″

FullHD+

120Hz

240hz touch Dimensions and weight 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm

Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM 8 / 12GB Storage 128 / 256GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Frontal camera 16MP f/2.0 Rear camera 64MP f/1.79

2MP f/2.4 macro

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh Drums 5,000mAh

Fast charge 67W Operating system android 12

Color OS 12.1 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type-C

Fingerprint reader on one side Price From 213 euros to change

A mid-range bully

OPPO has announced a new mobile for your K series, the OPPO K10x. This terminal is, for now, the most basic of its series, although it includes some interesting features that make it stand out from other mobiles in its range.

For the OPPO K10x, OPPO has opted for a Snapdragon 695 from Qualcomm, two steps below the Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 8000-Max of its brothers, although it comes well accompanied by RAM. It has versions with 8 and 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, in both cases expandable by means of a MicroSD card.

On the front of the OPPO K10x we have an LCD screen with a 6.59-inch diagonal and Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate is for its part 120 Hzwhile the touch response speed is just double, 240 Hz.

The screen includes the 16-megapixel front camera perforated in one corner, while behind the terminal there is a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor and 2-megapixel depth and macro lenses. The module for the fingerprints is more minimalist than in the other OPPO K10, although it maintains the serigraphy with its name.

With the fingerprint reader on one side, the OPPO K10x stands out for its 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast and it goes on sale with Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 preinstalled. It has minijack.

OPPO K10x versions and prices

The OPPO K10x is official for now in China and we still don’t know if it will be sold in other regions or not. It is available in the colors silver and black and the following variants:

OPPO K10x 8+128GB : 1,499 yuan, 213 euros to change.

OPPO K10x 8+256GB : 1,699 yuan, 242 euros change.

OPPO K10x 12+256GB: 1,999 yuan, 285 euros change.

More information | OPPO