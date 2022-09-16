HomeMobileAndroidOPPO K10x: a new mid-range mobile with a 120 Hz screen and...

OPPO K10x: a new mid-range mobile with a 120 Hz screen and fast charging as the main assets

OPPO K10x: a new mid-range mobile with a 120 Hz screen and fast charging as the main assets
OPPO has just announced a new mid-range 5G mobile that completes the OPPO K10 series, of which we already knew the OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro. This new OPPO K10x is the most modest of the three and opt for a design a little more to walk around the house.

The OPPO K10x with Snapdragon 695 is official. This 5G mobile will try to find its place in the mid-range offering a screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, lots of RAM and the fast charge of 67W as main assets.

OPPO K10x data sheet

OPPO K10x

Screen
LCD 6.59″
FullHD+
120Hz
240hz touch

Dimensions and weight

164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm
195g
Processor

Snapdragon 695

RAM

8 / 12GB

Storage

128 / 256GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

Frontal camera

16MP f/2.0

Rear camera

64MP f/1.79
2MP f/2.4 macro
2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

Drums

5,000mAh
Fast charge 67W

Operating system

android 12
Color OS 12.1

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
USB Type-C
jack

Others

Fingerprint reader on one side

Price

From 213 euros to change

A mid-range bully

OPPO has announced a new mobile for your K series, the OPPO K10x. This terminal is, for now, the most basic of its series, although it includes some interesting features that make it stand out from other mobiles in its range.

For the OPPO K10x, OPPO has opted for a Snapdragon 695 from Qualcomm, two steps below the Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 8000-Max of its brothers, although it comes well accompanied by RAM. It has versions with 8 and 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, in both cases expandable by means of a MicroSD card.

oppok10x

On the front of the OPPO K10x we have an LCD screen with a 6.59-inch diagonal and Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate is for its part 120 Hzwhile the touch response speed is just double, 240 Hz.

The screen includes the 16-megapixel front camera perforated in one corner, while behind the terminal there is a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor and 2-megapixel depth and macro lenses. The module for the fingerprints is more minimalist than in the other OPPO K10, although it maintains the serigraphy with its name.

Oppos

With the fingerprint reader on one side, the OPPO K10x stands out for its 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and it goes on sale with Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 preinstalled. It has minijack.

OPPO K10x versions and prices

coloroppo

The OPPO K10x is official for now in China and we still don’t know if it will be sold in other regions or not. It is available in the colors silver and black and the following variants:

  • OPPO K10x 8+128GB: 1,499 yuan, 213 euros to change.

  • OPPO K10x 8+256GB: 1,699 yuan, 242 euros change.

  • OPPO K10x 12+256GB: 1,999 yuan, 285 euros change.

More information | OPPO

