OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro: new powerful mobiles, with very fast charging and a careful design

OPPO has just announced the successors to the OPPO K9 and OPPO K9 Pro that we knew about last year. one arrives new pair of powerful high-end This time they unify their design with a prominent camera module and take their specifications one step further.
The OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro are two ways of understanding the high-end: one has MediaTek Dimensity processor and the other Snapdragon from Qualcomm, and one has an AMOLED screen and the other LCD. What they have in common is their design and the large battery with fast charging, among other things.
OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro data sheet
|
OPPO K10
|
OPPO K10 Pro
|
Screen
|
LCD 6.59″
|
AMOLED 6.62″
|
Dimensions and weight
|
164.3 x 75.8 x 8.73mm
|
162.7 x 75.7 x 8.56mm
|
Processor
|
Dimension 8000-MAX
|
Snapdragon 888
|
RAM
|
8 / 12GB
|
8 / 12GB
|
Storage
|
128 / 256GB
|
128 / 256GB
|
Frontal camera
|
16MP f/2.05
|
16MP f/2.4
|
Rear camera
|
64MP f/1.8
|
50MP f/1.8
|
Battery
|
5,000mAh
|
5,000mAh
|
Operating system
|
Color OS 12.1
|
Color OS 12.1
|
connectivity
|
5G
|
5G
|
Others
|
Fingerprint reader on one side
|
Fingerprint reader under the screen
|
Price
|
From 283 euros to change
|
From 354 euros to change
This is the OPPO K10
The OPPO K10 is the standard model of this new couple, although it has more than enough specifications to justify its place among the most powerful mobiles of the moment. To begin with, it includes inside a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 MAXwhich we knew last month, and well accompanied with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
One of the differences of OPPO K10 with respect to the Pro model is that on this occasion the screen is LCD and with a diagonal of 6.59 inches. The refresh rate of the screen is 120 Hz, while the touch response speed reaches 240 Hz. The screen mounts the 16-megapixel front camera perforated in one of its corners.
For photography, OPPO K10 adopts the full-thickness camera module design – similar to what POCO is doing recently – with a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor. It also has an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor.
The OPPO K10 offer closes with a great 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast chargingAndroid 12 with ColorOS 12.1 preinstalled and the latest in connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and even Bluetooth 5.3, without forgetting the minijack or the fingerprint reader, which is on one side.
This is the OPPO K10 Pro
The OPPO K10 Pro is the superior model of the two and the only one to incorporate a Qualcomm processor. It is not the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the Snapdragon 888also well accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Unlike the standard model, the OPPO K10 Pro mounts a AMOLED screen with a diagonal of 6.62 inches, Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Another difference is that here the touch response frequency goes up to 720 Hz. The front camera is again perforated on the screen, with 16 megapixels of resolution, and the fingerprint reader is under the screen.
The OPPO K10 Pro repeats the design with a camera module that covers the entire thickness of the mobile, also with a triple camera, although curiously with the main sensor with less resolution: 50 megapixels. There is no lack of 8-megapixel wide-angle or 2-megapixel macro sensor.
Although the OPPO K10 Pro also mounts a 5,000 mAh battery, the big difference is that here fast charging reaches up to 80W. The terminal has stereo speakers, it goes on sale with ColorOS 12.1 with Android 12 pre-installed and, unlike the OPPO K10, it does not have a minijack.
Versions and prices of OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro
The OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro are official for the moment in China, without us knowing yet if they will go on sale in other regions. Both mobiles are available in the colors black and blue and three settings:
-
OPPO K10 8+128GB: 1,999 yuan, 283 euros to change.
-
OPPO K10 8+256GB: 2,199 yuan, 311 euros to change.
-
OPPO K10 12+256GB: 2,499 yuan, 354 euros to change.
-
OPPO K10 Pro 8+128GB: 2,499 yuan, 354 euros to change.
-
OPPO K10 Pro 8+256GB: 2,799 yuan, 397 euros to change.
-
OPPO K10 Pro 12+256GB: 3,199 yuan, 453 euros to change.
Via | OPPO
