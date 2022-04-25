OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro: new powerful mobiles, with very fast charging and a careful design

OPPO has just announced the successors to the OPPO K9 and OPPO K9 Pro that we knew about last year. one arrives new pair of powerful high-end This time they unify their design with a prominent camera module and take their specifications one step further.

The OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro are two ways of understanding the high-end: one has MediaTek Dimensity processor and the other Snapdragon from Qualcomm, and one has an AMOLED screen and the other LCD. What they have in common is their design and the large battery with fast charging, among other things.

OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro data sheet

OPPO K10 Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M OPPO K10 Pro Screen LCD 6.59″

FullHD+

120Hz

240Hz touch response AMOLED 6.62″

FullHD+

120Hz

720Hz touch response Dimensions and weight 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.73mm

205g 162.7 x 75.7 x 8.56mm

199g Processor Dimension 8000-MAX Snapdragon 888 RAM 8 / 12GB

LPDDR5 8 / 12GB

LPDDR5 Storage 128 / 256GB

UFS 3.1 128 / 256GB

UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 16MP f/2.05 16MP f/2.4 Rear camera 64MP f/1.8

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2MP f/2.4 macro 50MP f/1.8

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2MP f/2.4 macro Battery 5,000mAh

Fast charge 67W 5,000mAh

80W fast charge Operating system Color OS 12.1

android 12 Color OS 12.1

android 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

jack

USB-C 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on one side

stereo speakers Fingerprint reader under the screen

stereo speakers Price From 283 euros to change From 354 euros to change

This is the OPPO K10

The OPPO K10 is the standard model of this new couple, although it has more than enough specifications to justify its place among the most powerful mobiles of the moment. To begin with, it includes inside a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 MAXwhich we knew last month, and well accompanied with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

One of the differences of OPPO K10 with respect to the Pro model is that on this occasion the screen is LCD and with a diagonal of 6.59 inches. The refresh rate of the screen is 120 Hz, while the touch response speed reaches 240 Hz. The screen mounts the 16-megapixel front camera perforated in one of its corners.

For photography, OPPO K10 adopts the full-thickness camera module design – similar to what POCO is doing recently – with a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor. It also has an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor.

The OPPO K10 offer closes with a great 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast chargingAndroid 12 with ColorOS 12.1 preinstalled and the latest in connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and even Bluetooth 5.3, without forgetting the minijack or the fingerprint reader, which is on one side.

This is the OPPO K10 Pro

The OPPO K10 Pro is the superior model of the two and the only one to incorporate a Qualcomm processor. It is not the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the Snapdragon 888also well accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Unlike the standard model, the OPPO K10 Pro mounts a AMOLED screen with a diagonal of 6.62 inches, Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Another difference is that here the touch response frequency goes up to 720 Hz. The front camera is again perforated on the screen, with 16 megapixels of resolution, and the fingerprint reader is under the screen.

The OPPO K10 Pro repeats the design with a camera module that covers the entire thickness of the mobile, also with a triple camera, although curiously with the main sensor with less resolution: 50 megapixels. There is no lack of 8-megapixel wide-angle or 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Although the OPPO K10 Pro also mounts a 5,000 mAh battery, the big difference is that here fast charging reaches up to 80W. The terminal has stereo speakers, it goes on sale with ColorOS 12.1 with Android 12 pre-installed and, unlike the OPPO K10, it does not have a minijack.

Versions and prices of OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro

The OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro are official for the moment in China, without us knowing yet if they will go on sale in other regions. Both mobiles are available in the colors black and blue and three settings:

OPPO K10 8+128GB : 1,999 yuan, 283 euros to change.

OPPO K10 8+256GB : 2,199 yuan, 311 euros to change.

OPPO K10 12+256GB : 2,499 yuan, 354 euros to change.

OPPO K10 Pro 8+128GB : 2,499 yuan, 354 euros to change.

OPPO K10 Pro 8+256GB : 2,799 yuan, 397 euros to change.

OPPO K10 Pro 12+256GB: 3,199 yuan, 453 euros to change.

Via | OPPO