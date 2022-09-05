OPPO joins the fashion of not including a charger in the phone box

- Advertisement -

Today, s are a dying breed in smartphone boxes. Apple started this trend and other manufacturers soon followed suit.

Until now, OPPO has maintained its habit of a charger in all its smartphones. However, it seems that the company will also join other manufacturers and stop including them.

Speaking at the OPPO Reno8 series European launch event, Billy Zhang, Oppo’s vice president of overseas sales and service, said that OPPO “will take the charger out of the box in the next year for several products”. However, it has not specified which devices will lose the charger.

It is not so easy for consumers to access so we have to keep it in the box.

However, as we expand our business operations, we are looking into moving the chargers out of the box and into the store so that our users can purchase the chargers and continue to use them even when they upgrade their devices.

As mentioned by the director the chargers will only be removed from some of the devices and most of the OPPO products will still keep a charger for now. In addition, the company will make the chargers available to customers in stores so that they can easily acquire them.



