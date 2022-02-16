Tech NewsMobile

OPPO joins forces with Hasselblad for the development of better cameras

By: Abraham

OPPO has announced today a cooperation agreement with Hasselblad. The company is set to take over from OnePlus’ “strategic partnership” with Hasselblad, which has apparently been terminated.

Future OPPO cameras could offer better performance thanks to a new hardware-based stabilization solution developed together with Hasselblad.

At OPPO’s Future of Imaging conference last year, the manufacturer previewed its latest developments in camera technology for its next generation of smartphones.

The technology 5-Axis Motion Anti-Shake was one of the highlights of this presentation, and was presented as something that could bring the physical stabilization of smartphones closer to that of dedicated cameras.

OPPO has argued that the technology is capable of improving conventional optical stabilization by perfecting its maximum stabilization angle by up to 65%, while increasing stabilization accuracy by 3.5 times.

In consequence, a phone equipped with this new system could keep your camera(s) more shake-free than ever.

5-axis stabilization is also designed to improve low-light photography by helping the sensor in question hold a given position for longer to capture more light; OPPO claims that its version can improve night scene captures by up to 70%.

Previous articleFolded, a rapidly growing market: over 30 million shipments in 2024
Abraham

