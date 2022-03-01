OPPO is already capable of charging your mobile to 100% in 9 minutes and promises not to charge the battery prematurely

With mobile phones becoming more stylish, manufacturers have to make various sacrifices. Connections such as the headphone jack have disappeared, although some brands, such as Sony, still allow it. And on the other hand, the battery and the autonomy have an increasingly limited sizemaking us depend on fast charging, an aspect in which OPPO has given a new acceleration.

And it is that the Chinese giant has presented in the marking of the Mobile World Congress of Barcelona in the 2022 edition a fast charge that is capable of offering 240W of power delivery, a figure that leaves the 150W SuperVOOC fast charge that OPPO has also announced at the fair almost an anecdote. And it seems like only yesterday that they announced 125W fast charging.

Charge your mobile in 15 minutes

Starting with the latter, OPPO has announced a new fast charging system under the SuperVOOC nomenclature that we already know and that is capable of reaching 150W of maximum energy delivery combining such power with a BHE system that seeks to extend the useful life of the batteries. And all thanks to the basic use of a series of algorithms supported by AI that are responsible for managing the energy input and that learn from the use of the battery and the loads to adapt to them.

With these figures on paper, the brand ensures that it is possible to fully charge a phone with a 4,500 mAh battery in just 15 minutes or reach 50% of its battery (2,250 mAh) in the first 5 minutes of charging. This is made possible by a new SuperVOOC BHE GaN charger, similar in size to the brand’s current 65W GaN charger.

But it is that in addition, this load arrives associated with the new system BHE, acronym for Battery Health Engine and that promises to double the useful life of a battery compared to more traditional fast charging systems. According to the brand, with this technology, 80% of battery health can be preserved after more than 1,600 full charge cycles, something that would allow a phone to have up to 80% of battery health after more than 5 years of life.

If 150W seems little… 240W arrive

These figures given by the brand are impressive, but they are miniaturized by the new fast charging system in the world to reach 240W of energy delivery. The new 240W SuperVOOC allows 24-volt, 10-amp charging and is capable of returning 100% power to a 4,500 mAh battery in just 9 minutes.

The brand explains that to achieve these figures, the system makes use of three charge pumps that convert the input flow from 24V/10A to 10V/24A. A process that allows the temperature to be reduced and thus achieve a delivery of energy that is not only fast but also safe and fluid.

For this purpose, a new intelligent and personalized control chip is incorporated that manages every aspect of charger power delivery to the internal battery and for temperature control, up to 13 temperature sensors are incorporated into the phone to reduce “the possibility of overheating” and help inform the manager chip of possible anomalies during the charging process.

For now the announcement is the only thing we know, because the brand has not provided information relative to the phones of the firm that will release their new charging system.