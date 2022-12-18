HomeTech NewsOppo introduces all-glass smartphone concept

Oppo introduces all-glass smartphone concept

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Oppo introduces all-glass smartphone concept
- Advertisement -

In an attempt to be a counterpoint to the argument that all smartphones are currently the same, Oppo presented a new concept of a device made entirely of glass.

During the Oppo Inno Days – the company’s annual event to present its latest technologies and launches, in addition to presenting the new Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, the Chinese giant also demonstrated to visitors the new smartphone concept that completely replaces metal with glass . Check out the video:

The all-glass feature of the new smartphone is, in fact, unique, and puts aside the idea of ​​needing a frame to hold the screen and the entire casing together.

- Advertisement -

Dubbed “All-glass unibody”, or “Body all in glass” in free translation, the device has the format we are already used to, with a large module reserved for the cameras on the back, a front part entirely reserved for the screen and the bottom part dedicated to a USB Type-C port.

Despite the presentation, the display of the device does not necessarily imply its launch. Normally, this type of concept is presented only to demonstrate the technological production capabilities of the company.

Even so, it makes us wonder what it would be like to use a smartphone like this in everyday life. A real fingerprint magnet? A pit of fragility? Apart from the questions that can be raised regarding the repair of a device that is basically a single piece of glass.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Best documentaries in Spanish on YouTube

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Apps

The best apps to learn to drive from home

Driving can be quite a challenge for those who have never in their lives...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.