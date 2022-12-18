Oppo introduces all-glass smartphone concept

In an attempt to be a counterpoint to the argument that all smartphones are currently the same, Oppo presented a new concept of a device made entirely of glass. During the Oppo Inno Days – the company’s annual event to present its latest technologies and launches, in addition to presenting the new Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, the Chinese giant also demonstrated to visitors the new smartphone concept that completely replaces metal with glass . Check out the video:

The all-glass feature of the new smartphone is, in fact, unique, and puts aside the idea of ​​needing a frame to hold the screen and the entire casing together. Dubbed "All-glass unibody", or "Body all in glass" in free translation, the device has the format we are already used to, with a large module reserved for the cameras on the back, a front part entirely reserved for the screen and the bottom part dedicated to a USB Type-C port.