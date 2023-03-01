5G News
OPPO gives the reasons why there will be no affordable price folding in the short term

OPPO gives the reasons why there will be no affordable price folding in the short term

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
Although we have been able to buy foldable devices for three years now, the devices are still much more expensive than other alternatives with similar specifications.

A week before MWC 2023, Oppo introduced the world to its first foldable, Oppo Find N2 Flip. Despite its excellent value for money for a foldable smartphone (🛒 €1,049), is still out of reach for many users.

Now, at MWC, Oppo’s Vice President of Sales Billy Zhang has spoken about whether there’s room for foldable or “clamshell”-style phones priced at the mid-range.

When we talk about a product like [un plegable de gama media]we have to think if it can really offer a good experience, because to try to reach the mid-range price band, if we sacrifice things like the SoC or photography, then that would not be good.

If we cut back on the SoC, we will not be able to maximize the computing power of photography.

Black Shark 4 Pro a new gaming beast that charges in 15 minutes

As shipments of foldable products increase, there will certainly be more room for cost reduction, from a supply chain standpoint, but this process will take time.

Zhang hadn’t finished; but that cHe went on to talk about the potential and viability of mid-range foldables.

I would like to share more comments on the cost reduction of foldable phones.

Some initial ideas could be removing the cover screen, cutting costs with the SoC, cutting costs with the camera.

But if we are talking about a foldable phone, removing the screen cover is not a good experience, because the screen cover is important for more convenience when checking quick notifications and such. Or if corners are cut on the SoC, that will also have an impact.

“In six months or maybe longer, there may be these kinds of foldable phones on the market, but they may cut back — like using plastic on their frames or removing the cover screen — but that’s definitely not a good experience for we; it’s not something that we [Oppo] we want to do If the competition wants to do it, let them do it. User experience is our first consideration.”

According to Zhang’s statements, it’s unlikely we’ll see a significantly lower priced foldable any time soon.

