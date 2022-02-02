Search here...
OPPO, full speed ahead with folding smartphones: a clamshell one is in the pipeline

It seems that OPPO have in the pipeline another foldable smartphone: colleagues of 91mobiles report, in collaboration with the well-known leaker Mukul Sharma, that the Chinese company is already working on a smartphone seashell, in short, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series or Motorola’s RAZR – or Huawei’s P50 Pocket, to name the most recent exponent. But that’s still not enough: a third unit is in the works, even if the details about it are very scarce.

Not that there is much to say about the leaflet, actually. According to the source, the smartphone is still far away – it should arrive towards the third quarter of this year. OPPO aims for a lower list price than the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but it is not known how much; the name of the smartphone has not yet been decided, but it already seems certain that it will also be part of the Find family. No information on any technical specifications or anticipations on the appearance.

As for the third folding in the pipeline, for the moment we only know this: which is in the pipeline. Given that already for the clamshell we are talking about 2022 forwarded, it is not impossible to think that it is trivially the Find N of the second generation. We remind you that this device, which you see at the opening, is for now only available in China but also coming from us. It conceptually resembles Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold family, but has a more compact form factor that makes it less awkward and bulky in everyday use. We liked it very much, to say the least.

Abraham

