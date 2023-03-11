Oppo Find X6 Pro, new photo of the powerful rear cam

- Advertisement -

The new Oppo flagships will arrive by the end of the month and by now we already have a rather rich picture of the main technical specifications, we also know that there will be two models, Find X6 and Find X6 Pro, with the latter which could further differentiate depending on the SoC used , or that is.

We have summarized what has emerged to date in this summary article, but in the last few hours a new close-up image of the Find X6 Pro rear camera has emerged, which, as expected, will occupy a good portion of the body. The sharing came from the work of Ice Universe.

- Advertisement -

Thanks to previous rumors we already know that the rear cam compartment will consist of a main camera Sony IMX989an ultra wide-angle camera: a telescope: Sony IMX890 and finally an image processing system developed by Hasselblad.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with the list of technical characteristics that have emerged to date.

FIND X6 PRO: EXPECTED FEATURES

display: 6.82 inch Samsung E6 2K, 120Hz, 4-sided curved

6.82 inch Samsung E6 2K, 120Hz, 4-sided curved mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: LPDDR5X RAM and internal UFS 4.0

LPDDR5X RAM and internal UFS 4.0 waterproof: IP68

IP68 fingerprint sensor: integrated under the display

integrated under the display connectivity: 5G, NFC

5G, NFC cameras: MariSilicon X ISP Hasselblad brand Main 50MP, Sony IMX989 OIS 50MP ultra wide angle, Sony IMX890 50MP tele periscope Sony IMX890 ToF LiDAR sensor front 32MP, Sony IMX709

drums: 5,000mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless charging

- Advertisement -

The basic model it should instead be equipped with an AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, IP54 resistance and 4.880mAh battery with 80W recharge:

display: AMOLED 2K 120Hz

AMOLED 2K 120Hz processor: Size 9200

Size 9200 waterproof: IP68

IP68 cameras: Sony IMX890 Samsung JN1 Sony IMX890

drums: 4,880mAh 80W