Oppo Find X6 Pro: new confirmations for the triple 50 MegaPixel camera

Oppo Find X6 Pro continues to be talked about regarding the photographic sector and also the latest rumors reported by the well-known insider Digital Chat Station they seem to focus mainly on this aspect of the next top of the range Find X6 series.

There has been so much talk about the composition of the rear module, to the point that even the insider himself had already expressed himself on the matter in the past, and once again the adoption of a triple camera is confirmed which does not seem to compromise on the resolution front. In fact, once again, we speak of the presence of three sensors from 50 MegaPixels and it is reiterated that the main one will be the already known Sony’s IMX989, a high-end solution from ben 1″ which, in combination with the next generation of ISP Marisilicon, should return shots of the highest level.

Find X6 Pro QUALITY SECONDARY CAMERAS

However, the new details concern the other two camerasi.e. those that will be respectively equipped with optics tele (2.7x) and ultra wide angle the. According to the latest rumors, these too will be assisted by Sony sensors, more precisely by new 50 MegaPixel IMX890. Although we are not positioned on the same level as the main sensor, these are still very interesting solutions, since we are talking about sensors that could be adopted on the main cameras of other top of the range over the next year, so it is interesting to note that Oppo wants to use them on the secondary Find X6 Pro.

We remind you that among the other features of the smartphone we find the adoption of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200, therefore Find X6 Pro will be offered in two variants. Both will be able to count on a display 6.7″ QHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. It will be interesting to find out if the aforementioned Marisilicon chip will be able to allow both variants to offer the same photographic performance, which usually does not happen when different SoCs are adopted even with the same sensors and optics as in the case of the top of the Samsung range .

The opening and article photos portray Oppo Find X5 Pro