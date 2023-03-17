Oppo Find X6 Pro and Oppo Pad 2: new confirmations coming from the network

- Advertisement -

Waiting for that oppo formalize the new range of top-of-the-range smartphones for 2023, or the Find X6 series which should be presented on March 21 in China – the rumors continue to reveal all the main rumors about the next products coming from Oppo, especially as regards the features of Find X6 Pro and more.

To give us the latest rumors in this sense is the insider Snoopy Techwho shared several details on Twitter about the top of the Oppo range and the company’s next tablet, or . Let’s see what it is.

- Advertisement -

Let’s start from Find X6 Pro, for which SnoopyTech provides two memory cuts that differ exclusively in terms of the amount of RAM. It is in fact the versions 12/256 and 16/256GB, while no variant with 512GB or more of storage is mentioned. It is not clear if this is due to an insider error or if Oppo has deliberately chosen to minimize the configurations, however both models should be available in the variants Cloud Ink black and Feiquan Green.

The colors will not be the same as Find X6which should arrive in the only version 12/256GB in Starry Sky Black and Snowy Mountain Gold colors. For both smartphones SnoopyTech talks about variants exclusive to Chinatherefore it is not known whether Oppo will bring its top of the range to the West with different configurations in terms of memory and colors.

Recall that the real top of the range will be Find X6 Pro, since it will be the only one to offer the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will be supported by a triple rear camera of 50 MegaPixels (the main one will have a sensor 1″ Sony IMX989), displays 6.8″ AMOLED with 2K resolutionrefresh rate a 120Hz and maximum brightness up to 2,500 nits, battery from 5,000mAh and support for 100W wired, 50W induction and 10W reverse fast charging.

OPPO PAD 2

- Advertisement -

In addition to the news on Find X6 Pro, SnoopyTech has also unveiled new information regarding the next tablet of the Chinese company, or theOppo Pad 2.

As we can see from the image shared just above, the tablet will have an extremely clean design with all in all thin edges, offering a design in line with that of the latest iPad Pros, including the positioning of the power button and those dedicated to volume adjustment.

- Advertisement -

Among the other characteristics that emerged we find indications on the memory cuts in which Pad 2 will be proposed, ie 8/256GB, 12/256GB and 12/512GB. All configurations will be offered in the two colors Nebula Gray and Light feather Gold. Recall that previous rumors suggested that Oppo Pad 2 will be the twin of the OnePlus tablet and that its features should include the presence of a screen 2,800 x 2,000 pixels at 144Hz (with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support), a battery of 9,500mAh with refill a 67W and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The tablet will be presented in conjunction with the Find X6 series.